All eyes will be on UCF next Thursday when they take their 20-game winning streak into a nationally televised ESPN game against Temple.

The Knights (7-0, 4-0 AAC) are entering their toughest stretch of the schedule and the Owls (5-3, 4-0 AAC) could be the best of the bunch. Temple got off to a slow start, but Geoff Collins' crew has won five of their last six games including an overtime victory against Cincinnati last week.

Here's everything Josh Heupel had to say at his weekly press conference on Saturday.

On facing Temple:

"They're playing really good football. A team that's won five of their last six. Undefeated in conference play. They've gotten better every single week, a good indiciation of really good coaching and a team that's bought into what they're doing. They're playing hard in all three phases. They're big. They're physical. It will be a huge test for us on Thursday night."

On Temple's win vs. Cincinnati last week:

"Tough, violent, physical, compete for 60 minutes. Found a way to make some plays at the end of the ballgame to win it. Just on tape, they look fully bought into what they're doing. Good team chemistry. They're going to play extremely hard. They make you earn it. They haven't given up many big plays. The last four weeks, I don't think they've given up a pass play of more than 15 yards. They do a good job of contesting everything. They load the box and make it difficult to run too."

On Temple rebounding after a slow start:

"I don't see anything different schematically. I think they just continued to grow in their program. That's an indication of a staff that is on the same page that continues to develop players. And they're playing at a really high level right now."

On McKenzie Milton's status:

"We haven't practiced yet today. We'll check in with medical. He's kind of day to day at this point."

On whether McKenzie practiced last week:

"He didn't get any reps with the ones, no."

On the bye week:

"It's kind of unique. You're playing on a Thursday night, so it's not a true full bye week. They got a little bit of time off at the beginning of the week and then you kind of get a couple practices in, then today is Saturday but it's our Monday. Kids were here at 7:30. We're back into game week mode... In some respects it's good because you get a little bit of time on both ends (after Temple)."

On whether they had time to self scout:

"I think when it's not right into game week mode, it's a time to catch your breath and kind of collectively look at what you've done in all three phases. What's working for you, what's not, what are your tendencies. As you move forward, it's about what your kids are good at, what they're comfortable doing. Taking into account the scheme you see on the other side. You're trying to balance all that out."

On whether McKenzie needs to practice in order to play:

"Practicing makes you a much sharper player. It certainly helps you play at a high level. Those reps you get in practice are extremely valuable."

On whether he can tell in practice how a team is going to perform on Saturday:

"Maybe not necessarily on a Tuesday. Coaches hate walking off the field on Thursday and not having a good practice. It doesn't make you feel real warm and fuzzy going into game day. At the same time, some of your best games come after maybe not your sharpest practice on Thursday. There's still a lot of time when you walk off the field before you kick the ball off. There's a lot of preparation that goes into it. We talk to our players a lot about winning the game in the last 48 hours as far as how we prepare and how focused we are on the details, game plan and what we're going to see from the other side. Certainly, I think the better you practice you tend to give yourself a better chance."

On five different leading rushers in the last five games:

"They're versatile. They have a lot of similar characteristics, but at the same time they're subtly different in how they play the game. Some of that is what they do in space. How they make a guy miss. Their physicality at the end of a run. They're a group that genuinely cares about one another. They really don't care who at the end of the day has the big gain that busts the long run. If you look at Greg's run against East Carolina in the fourth quarter, AK is sprinting down the sidelines outpacing made down the sidelines. Just excited about his buddy having a big play. That's indicative of our football team. Just a lot of fun to see all those guys go out and compete. When they've gotten their opportunity, they've all played at a really high level."

On the contributions of the scout team:

"That's one of the great things about a mini bye week. We wrapped up practice the other day with a young guys scrimmage. They got a chance to go out and compete. Our players that are leaders on both sides of the ball got to call plays and had fun with that too. You saw everybody get into it. Those guys deserve it. They're a big part of our success on Saturday. Being able to give us the right look, they put a lot of preparation into it. At the same time, those guys have really grown. They get a little extra work in the weight room, some of those guys who are redshirting, and making a lot of physical gains and changing their bodies. That will help prepare them for a great spring ball."

On WR Jacob Harris being awarded a scholarship:

"He embodies everything that a UCF Knight should. Does a great job outside of our building. Great academically. Great socially. Just a great young man that's really grown in a lot of ways since we've gotten here. He's gone out and competed. He started on three special teams this past week. He performs at a high level. He's selfless and highly competitive. He's the same guy every day out on that practice that gives everything that he's got. Just excited that we were in a position to do that for him. But excited about the way he's continuing to grow and improve as a player."

On the status of Richie Grant:

"Richie is full go. He'll be ready to play on Saturday... Thursday, excuse me."

On whether he'll watch games today:

"I'm not even sure (USF-Houston) kicks off. Midday? I got a few games that we'll be recording and late tonight maybe I'll get a chance to watch them. I think it's always fun to watch conference games and get a sense of how those teams are playing."

On the Space uniforms:

"The uniforms are awesome. Whoever designed those, Rich and our equipment room and the staff did a fantastic job on that. It'll be a lot of fun. Thursday night, national TV, great opponent. Opportunity to come back home and play in front of our crowd. It's been a while. Hopefully we'll have a packed house. They're going to create a home-field advantage. I want to see every seat packed out like it has been and a ton of energy when we walk out there."

More on the importance of uniforms:

"I think it just fits our image of what we are. We're a youthful university. You look at when we started and the trend of where we're continuing to go. You look at the youthfulness of our leadership, how they're able to engage with people on social media. It fits what our university is about. Our players absolutely love walking out with a different jersey combination every single week."

On UCF presence at ESPN College Gameday:

"I think the energy that surrounds our program. I talk about how young our university is, the youthfulness, the energy that surrounds our program is just so unique to anything that I've been around. There's a growing passion that resides here. Our logo is recognized coast to coast. We're being talked about, good and bad, every single day. It's a lot of fun to be around."

On the future of QB Quadry Jones:

"Since he got here, he's been competitive. He's gone out and he's a really confident kid. He's got the ability to move and make plays with his feet. Extremely talented arm. I love the way he's growing inside our program."

On Darriel Mack, if he has to start again:

"Week one to week two as a starter, you got an opportunity to grow tremendously. I really like the way he played. There's some things he'd do differently. Fundamentally, his eyes were in the right spot. He has good balance in the pocket. I thought he threw the deep ball extremely well. If he is the guy pulling the trigger, I expect him to play at a higher level."

On kicker Matt Wright:

"Don't take it for granted. It's just remarkable what he's done. All-time leading scorer. You send him out there and you expect the ball to go through the uprights every single time. Just the model of consistency inside our program. A huge part of why we've been able to win the past couple weeks. I really love what he's doing."

On how Wright contributes to the explosive offense:

"He's part of the explosive scoring offense too. The ball pops off his foot pretty good. It's a huge weapon to send a guy out there and go get three when you're in a non-manageable fourth down situation or where you're at on the field. Those points add up. It changes the way the game is played offensively and defensively the rest of the game. He's a huge part of special teams in general. It's a third of the game we need to win every single week."

On Halloween coming up and his favorite costume as a kid:

"My grandma sewed me a skeleton costume when I was young. I don't remember ever trick or treating where you got to see the whole costume in South Dakota. We were in winter coats. My kids are going to have a little bit different experience this year. I'm not sure what m daughter is going to be. My son is going to be a quarterback. He'll be dressed up... I think he's going with an NFL guy this year."