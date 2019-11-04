With a short week before Friday's game at Tulsa, UCF head coach Josh Heupel appeared before the cameras immediately after Monday's practice instead of the usual press conference format.



The Golden Hurricane are 2-7 on the season, but came incredibly close to knocking off the two best teams in the American West Division, losing an overtime game at SMU and missing a last-second field goal that would have taken down Memphis.

What was your evaluation of the Houston game?

"A lot of really good. I thought defensively played really hard. Really did play hard for 60 minutes. Some things early in the football game that we'd like to have back, but love the effort and energy they played and competed with. The turnover was huge by Nevelle (Clarke). The safety from B (Brendon Hayes). A lot of really god things.

"Offensively, really, really good at times. There's some things we've got to correct to get some of those drives going. Special teams were really solid besides the punt where we don't get away from the football. A lot that's still out there for us to go be a whole lot better. That's a positive thing. We can continue to grow and get better."

Did you see where Dillon Gabriel made strides?

"I thought he threw the deep ball really well. I thought he was decisive. Him being willing to pull the ball on a read play in a critical situation continues to show he's going to improve using his feet when it's the right time."

Where do you think Dillon has made the biggest jump this season?

"I think it's a constant evolution for a quarterback. You get better at recognizing and understanding defenses. The speed of the game slows down, in part because you're playing at game speed and you get accustomed to it and part because you have a much better understanding of what's going on too. You put all the pieces together and start playing a little more efficiently and a little bit better."

How important has it been that Bentavious Thompson has stepped up at running back?

"He's been great. Pressing the line of scrimmage, hitting the hole. He's made the big play when it's there. He's lowered his pads and gained extra yards when it's time for contact. He's done a great job."

Dillon Gabriel said he's improved in being a leader. Do you see that from him?

"I think he's more confidence in his own skin a little bit. I think sometimes you feel like you have to go out and play well before you can take that active voice."

How is Greg McCrae coming along?

"Really good. He was out on the practice field today. He'll have a chance for game day."

When the defense has played as well as it has in the second half, how much does that help your offense?

"It changes the field position game. You look at where we got the ball early in the second half. That lends itself to playing in better situations. Maybe having four downs at times and being able to score more points."

Four ranked in the American plus UCF just out of the poll, what does that say about the strength of the conference?

"Really good league. Great players. Really good coaching. You better come to play every single week. Hopefully the country is taking notice that this is really high caliber football.

Do you expect the playoff rankings tomorrow will be similar to the polls?

"I don't pay attention to that."

What's the challenges of a short week?

"I think the hardest thing is you're trying to get your kids back physically ready to go play. I think that's the biggest challenge for your players. They miss that off day. For your coaches, it's just early in your preparation and getting caught up in your normal down plan and your situations. It comes at you quickly."

What do you see from Tulsa?

"They play really hard. Front seven are big, strong, physical players. They'll drop into coverage and make the windows hard to find in the passing game."

Where are you compared to where you'd hope you'd be at this point in the season?

"I don't think you ever think that far in advance. As a coach, you take it day by day. At the end of the day, you want your players to continue to get better. To buy into the process of competing and continuing to grow. These guys have done that. Hopefully we'll continue that as we go through this week."

What did you think of the offensive line and how they were able to protect Dillon on Saturday?

"I thought there were a lot of positives. Ed is continuing to grow as a player. The communication has been pretty solid. That kept him pretty clean for most of the day."

Your name comes up for coaching openings. Your name was mentioned for Florida State. Do you have any thoughts on that?

"I love where I'm at. I love the guys that I'm with. My wife and kids absolutely love living here and being a part of this university and this program. I think this is maybe the most unique job in college football just because of how young of a program it is and being able to continue to build something."

I know every week is different, but because of the way you've won the past couple games, do you feel there is momentum going into the next week?

"The way you create momentum is continuing to improve after your last performance. You win a football game and continuing to create positive energy inside your building, out on the practice field and your players continuing to get one week better. That's how you create and sustain momentum in your season."

Is Tulsa a team similar to Houston that is better than their record would indicate? They've been in a lot of close games, almost beat Memphis and SMU.

"They've been in a bunch of close ballgames. Overtime with SMU. This league is really, really good. You better come ready to play every single week. They've been on the wrong side of some really good close ballgames. Been a play away. The challenge for us is preparing in a really good way and then going out and playing three phases of the football game together the best that we have this season."



