With an early Thursday game to kick off the 2018 season, UCF head coach Josh Heupel held his weekly press conference on Saturday to talk about his team as they begin preparations for UConn.

Here's everything he had to say.

On beginning preparations for UConn:

"Yesterday was a Sunday for us. Game week. Players had the day off (yesterday). This was a Monday. We got a chance to get on the grass and get moving around a little bit. They're in the weight room as well. Mentally, getting an opportunity to kind of get a jumpstart on on UConn. Did a little bit last week as well, so re-familiarizing themselves with some of the things that we had in. Really, today's when you implement your entire normal game plan."

On whether the first game is the most difficult to prepare for:

"It is difficult because they've had almost an entire calendar year to kind of change who they are. They've done the same things that we've done where you go back, you self scout yourself. You look at your personnel, you're going to tweak what you do. You have a core value or core principles of what you want to be, but you can be dramatically different.

"So in week one, there's a depth chart of where personnel is for them, but a lot of those guys haven't been on the field for them or did not start. They've had a year to get better too. So you've got to ready to make a lot of adjustments during the course of the ballgame."

On reviewing camp:

"I thought our guys competed extremely hard. I've said this before. When we put the ball down and they walked through the gate and went on the practice field, they competed. They got after it. They did push themselves to get better every single day. I think being in game week, the ability to kind of focus in and see that ultimately we're getting a chance to play here at the end of the week, is important for them, that sense of urgency. I know they're excited and our coaches are excited to get out and kind of go prove ourselves one play at a time, one game at a time."

On Josh McMullen earning the starting RT job:

"He's athletic. He's been mature in how he handles himself since he got here in January. He's done a great job of adding a lot of weight from where he started when he got here coming out of junior college. He's athletic. He's got a great skill set and I believe he's going to play a high level for us

On Darriel Mack being named McKenzie's backup:

"Maybe fundamentally has improved as much as anybody inside of our program. Certainly at the quarterback position, he's grown a lot since we got here in January. Really like what he's able to do mentally, physically and has put himself in position to be successful. Still, there's a lot of growth left for for him as a player but he's clearly the number two guy for us right now."

On his first game as head coach:

"You'll have all those feelings. You put eight months into something, you should have all those feelings if you care deeply about it. And that's the great thing about this game is that you work a lot of hours for a very few limited number of opportunities. 12 that are guaranteed. I'm excited to get out there and compete with our players. It's week one for us, so we've talked about the inevitable ups and downs that happen during the course of a 60-minute game, how to operate, how we're going to communicate, but inevitably we got to go do it, one play at a time."

On how prepared he feels:

"I feel like I'm really prepared. Most important thing you do as a head coach is you hire an outstanding staff and we have that. I trust Randy and the defensive Staff what they're doing on the defensive side of the ball. Great plan, extremely organized. Nick Toth has done a phenomenal job with the special teams. You lean on those guys and trust in their opinions. As a head coach, I'm still heavily involved in the game planning on the offensive side of the ball. I like what we're doing there, but you try to do some things as far as game mechanics, managing the game as a head coach and make sure that our communication process is going to be clear on Saturday. I say Saturday meaning game day, but we're excited about that and feel prepared."

On opening the season against a conference opponent:

"It's difficult because it's week one for us as a program as players and staff together. It's difficult because you're gonna be on the road in a hostile environment. Being able to communicate clearly is important and and then a conference game. Does it add to it? Well, it adds to it in the importance that one of our goals is to go chase a conference championship, so we got to go out and find a way to get a win."

On whether he has traditionally coordinated offenses from upstairs in the box or down on the field:

"I've been on both side of it. I've done it both ways. I trust the guys that we have up in the booth. Jon Cooper, our tight ends coach, will be up there. He's been with me for six, seven years. He sees it like I do and we'll be able to clearly communicate with me."

"At Oklahoma, I was up the entire time. Missouri, I started down and then went up. I've done it both ways."

On his message to the team leading up to the first game:

"The message to our players has been pretty consistent. There's a couple things that are important to us in the way we play. We want to be aggressive. We want to attack. We want to attack the football. We want to take care of the football. On the field that''s what we're going to be about. For us as a program, since I took over in January, the thing that I've tried to make sure that our players buy into is controlling the things that you can control and control the things that matter. And at the end of the day, everybody's gonna want to go win on game day. It's how badly do you want to win and the process leading up to it. So our preparation will put us in position to be successful."

On whether he leaves the defense to the defensive coordinator because he's also the offensive coordinator:

"I think there's communication that has to happen at the end of a series with the offensive staff. What they're doing defensively, how that presents what you want to do the following series. Once you're finalized on that and given instruction to your staff, then yeah, you're back on the headsets with the defensive side of the ball."

On the freshman redshirt rule that allows players to play in four games and still redshirt:

"If guys are in position to help us, whether that's on special teams, or on one of the other two phases of the game, we're going to play those guys right now. If an injury happens or they don't perform well and you make some adjustments through depth chart, maybe they become a guy that ultimately ends up redshirting. You're also going to have guys that maybe aren't on that right now, on the two-deep, are looking to play as injuries happen during the course of the season, or they continue to progress and perform well. Maybe they earn the opportunity to go out and play. You've got to manage it kind of week by week."

Whether Heupel is a "rah-rah" coach:

"I love the big rah rah speech, but on the opening kickoff once you get hit in the mouth, that rah rah speech isn't doing a whole lot for you. It comes down to your preparation and kind of the mentality that you've built for the entire eight months leading up to that. That's why we try to attack every day the same way. We try to make practice a game-like situation so our kids are comfortable going out and performing. I think we're ready to do that."

On playing on a Thursday night on national TV:

"Great opportunity for our players to play in front of that audience. Our staff as well. Great opportunity to continue to build our brand, our logo. At the same time, our kids are used to playing in big games and once the ball is kicked off, it's 11 on 11 inside the white lines."

On the wow factor playing in prime time:

"I don't think it's a wow thing for players. I think your kids are looking at this as this is first game for us that we get an opportunity go out and play. It's another big stage for them. But I think they're comfortable and relish those opportunities."

Whether anybody has reached out to him to wish him luck:

"Not yet. That usually happens closer to kickoff."

On the most fun thing about working with this football team:

"Great question. On the field, I love that they love to play ball. They really do. They're physical. They love to compete, and they talk a lot of trash. To coaches and players alike. Outside of it, I love that we've got a lot of personalities. On my way over here, I pass the dining facility and ran into a group of three players at one stop and five on the other. They're cracking jokes and having fun. They like being around each other. That's important to me that when our kids walk into the building, they have fun and they enjoy being around each other, but also interacting with our staff. For where we're at and in the short amount of time that we've been here together, I think there's a closeness and a bond that's going to help us on game night."

On the biggest trash talkers:

"There's a bunch. Shawn Burgess-Becker will talk a ton on the defensive side of the ball. There's no doubt. McKenzie Milton will do a little bit of trash talking to on the offensive side of the ball so there's there's no shortage of guys that are talking."

On whether Heup was a trash talker as a player:

"On the practice field, a little bit. You got to have fun. During game day, never."

On whether he knows about the Civil ConFLiCT:

"I've heard bits and pieces from some of the fans around here, but not a lot."

On whether he sees a "chip on the shoulder" of his players:

"I don't know if chip is the right way to place it. I think our kids have an urgency and an expectation that sits within our program and sits with inside of our locker room. That's important to me. It can't just be about going and trying to prove something to somebody else. It's about enjoying the process and going out and competing and being your absolute best. I think our kids do that."

On the impact of the Garvy Nutrition Center:

"Yeah, we changed the way our players started to eat in January when we got here. I think it's shown itself and their ability to perform and how they look and how they feel. I think that will pay dividends into how healthy we are as we go throughout the course of the season and certainly the back half of the season. It's important to me that we do everything we possibly can to give our kids everything that they need to be successful - academically, socially, in their faith and certainly on the football field as well. We're trying to do that in every area."

On George O'Leary visiting practice:

"We talked on the phone the day before and then he was able to come over to practice. Coach O'Leary put a ton of time and energy into building this place. I'm thankful for the building blocks that they put in place, and Coach Frost as well. I'm able to take over a program that's continuing on an upward trend, projection, and we're trying to continue to build it one day and make it better every day."

On the importance of "looking good" in their first game:

"It's important for me and it will be every day that I'm the head coach here at UCF that we go out and perform well on game day, but also on the practice field. I'm a prideful guy that takes pride in working and the energy and effort that you put into something. Our kids are that way too. We relish the opportunit. You get a very few amount during the course of the season for all the days that you put into it, so you better take advantage of every single one of them."

On UCF's preseason ranking:

"I'm not even sure where they were, depending on the poll... Preseason rankings don't mean a whole lot. Hopefully we'll go on and play well this week and continue to do that as we go throughout the season."

On Parker Boudreaux and Dedrion Bacote-Sweat not being in the depth chart:

"Yeah, we're really pretty healthy for the most part. A couple of those guys are just nicked up a little bit. We're trying to get guys that are healthy out there."

On UConn:

"They've got a lot of new personnel on the defensive side of the ball. It'll be interesting to see how much they are different from a year ago schematically. I mentioned it earlier in the press conference, we got to be ready to adjust on that side of the ball. Our defense against their offense, they've got a quarterback coming back that played well last year. Their wideouts are all back. A lot of veteran guys up front. They have a lot of pieces coming back in and will pose some threats on the outside as well. Special teams, they're fairly new. Got a new punter that's a rugby-style punter which poses its own set of problems. Got a kickoff guy that's done really well and has put a big percentage of those things in the back in the end zone."