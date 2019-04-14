UCFSports.com

The four quarterbacks each had their moments in Saturday's spring game but with no clear separation, the declaration of a starter will wait until August. Darriel Mack Jr. began the day with a two-play touchdown drive, ending with a 33-yard touchdown throw to Jacob Harris. The redshirt sophomore finished the day 10-of-23 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Wimbush, the graduate transfer from Notre Dame, completed 6-of-15 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Quadry Jones orchestrated one of the more exciting plays of the day, connecting on a 73-yard score to Rahsaan Lewis. True freshman Dillon Gabriel completed 3-of-11 passes for 56 yards. In regards to the quarterbacks, head coach Josh Heupel says he saw "some good and some bad," but added he didn't think it was "one of their best days collectively from start to finish." The quarterback rushing element wasn't allowed to be much of a factor. With no live hits, any semblance of pressure resulted in a blown whistle and a called sack. Gabriel had a rushing touchdown called back because a defender got too close. "It's tough on a day like today because quarterback run game is a part of it," Heupel said. "It's one-hand touch at times, so it makes it difficult for some of those guys to show who they are as a football player. It's tough for the defense too because you don't want to hit the quarterback. I thought we took care of each other well on both sides of the ball." As expected, Heupel will carry the competition into the preseason. "We have not had a ton of separation," Heupel said. "Guys have played really well. All of them maybe had a day or two where they didn't play at their best and maybe took a step back slightly. Not in the way they approached it, just execution and having their eyes in the right place. I think we have great competition there. I think they're pushing each other in a positive way. When a guy made a play, we saw the other guys be excited for him. The strength of that group can never be one guy. It's going to have to be collectively as a group."

Josh Heupel speaks with freshman QB Dillon Gabiel. UCFSports.com

Heupel says some of the younger players helped themselves this spring. The reserve running backs - Bentavious Thompson and Trillion Coles - had a big day on Saturday. Thompson accounted for 146 all-purpose yards and one score, while Coles ran for 95 yards on 13 carries. "The backs, just the pad level they ran with, I thought they handled the day really well," Heupel said. "Bentavious, behind his pads, was patient, pressing the line of scrimmage. Trillion Coles in open space, having an ability to make guys miss. I thought that was glaring today in the way they played." A pair of true freshman linebackers who enrolled in January also impressed. "I thought defensively the young linebackers played extremely well when they got their opportunity," Heupel said. "Jeremiah (Jean-Baptiste) and Tatum (Bethune), two guys that were high school mid-year guys. They've continued to get better every single day." One glaring area in need of improvement is defensive tackle. That's not exactly a surprise considering UCF is losing Trysten Hill, Joey Connors and A.J. Wooten from last year's team. "I think as you look at the defense, going into today and coming out of it, I just think we have to be better inside," Heupel said. "We have to start changing the line of scrimmage on the interior. The graduation of the guys that we miss. We're still not where we need to be collectively as a group right there. We have to have a great sense of urgency of those guys pushing and becoming guys that we can count on to play at a championship level every single day. We've got one junior college defensive tackle coming in. He's going to need to come in and push for playing time. It's a group that has a big summer ahead of it." That junior college defensive tackle is William Noah Hancock, who is one of eight defensive linemen UCF signed in their 2019 class. Heupel hopes they're not done either as the staff will be on the lookout this summer for a graduate transfer defensive tackle. "With everybody finishing up spring ball, you're constantly trying to make your roster better," Heupel said. "With the departures of the guys we had, that is still a position that we need to continue to find guys." On the offensive line, center Jordan Johnson, guards Cole Schneider and Sam Jackson and right tackle Jake Brown form an experienced nucleus. There is still an ongoing competition at the left tackle spot. Trevor Elbert held down first-team status, but saw a late push from redshirt freshman Edward Collins. Heupel noted several other offensive linemen who had successful springs. "Our offensive line, it starts with the center and it's got to echo all the way out to your guard and tackle, everybody being on the same page. Tight end, same thing," Heupel said. "Our guys have gotten a lot better and are playing with a lot better technique. Brett Bell, you saw him today, moving from tight end to tackle, has had a good spring. Ed Collins. Inside, Lamarius Benson has had a great spring. Parker Boudreaux has made big strides from where we finished a year ago."

Jacob Harris scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. UCFSports.com