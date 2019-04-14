UCFSports.com

Josh Heupel recaps spring, talks about QB battle
The four quarterbacks each had their moments in Saturday's spring game but with no clear separation, the declaration of a starter will wait until August.
Darriel Mack Jr. began the day with a two-play touchdown drive, ending with a 33-yard touchdown throw to Jacob Harris. The redshirt sophomore finished the day 10-of-23 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Brandon Wimbush, the graduate transfer from Notre Dame, completed 6-of-15 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Quadry Jones orchestrated one of the more exciting plays of the day, connecting on a 73-yard score to Rahsaan Lewis.
True freshman Dillon Gabriel completed 3-of-11 passes for 56 yards.
In regards to the quarterbacks, head coach Josh Heupel says he saw "some good and some bad," but added he didn't think it was "one of their best days collectively from start to finish."
The quarterback rushing element wasn't allowed to be much of a factor. With no live hits, any semblance of pressure resulted in a blown whistle and a called sack. Gabriel had a rushing touchdown called back because a defender got too close.
"It's tough on a day like today because quarterback run game is a part of it," Heupel said. "It's one-hand touch at times, so it makes it difficult for some of those guys to show who they are as a football player. It's tough for the defense too because you don't want to hit the quarterback. I thought we took care of each other well on both sides of the ball."
As expected, Heupel will carry the competition into the preseason.
"We have not had a ton of separation," Heupel said. "Guys have played really well. All of them maybe had a day or two where they didn't play at their best and maybe took a step back slightly. Not in the way they approached it, just execution and having their eyes in the right place. I think we have great competition there. I think they're pushing each other in a positive way. When a guy made a play, we saw the other guys be excited for him. The strength of that group can never be one guy. It's going to have to be collectively as a group."
Heupel says some of the younger players helped themselves this spring. The reserve running backs - Bentavious Thompson and Trillion Coles - had a big day on Saturday. Thompson accounted for 146 all-purpose yards and one score, while Coles ran for 95 yards on 13 carries.
"The backs, just the pad level they ran with, I thought they handled the day really well," Heupel said. "Bentavious, behind his pads, was patient, pressing the line of scrimmage. Trillion Coles in open space, having an ability to make guys miss. I thought that was glaring today in the way they played."
A pair of true freshman linebackers who enrolled in January also impressed.
"I thought defensively the young linebackers played extremely well when they got their opportunity," Heupel said. "Jeremiah (Jean-Baptiste) and Tatum (Bethune), two guys that were high school mid-year guys. They've continued to get better every single day."
One glaring area in need of improvement is defensive tackle. That's not exactly a surprise considering UCF is losing Trysten Hill, Joey Connors and A.J. Wooten from last year's team.
"I think as you look at the defense, going into today and coming out of it, I just think we have to be better inside," Heupel said. "We have to start changing the line of scrimmage on the interior. The graduation of the guys that we miss. We're still not where we need to be collectively as a group right there. We have to have a great sense of urgency of those guys pushing and becoming guys that we can count on to play at a championship level every single day. We've got one junior college defensive tackle coming in. He's going to need to come in and push for playing time. It's a group that has a big summer ahead of it."
That junior college defensive tackle is William Noah Hancock, who is one of eight defensive linemen UCF signed in their 2019 class. Heupel hopes they're not done either as the staff will be on the lookout this summer for a graduate transfer defensive tackle.
"With everybody finishing up spring ball, you're constantly trying to make your roster better," Heupel said. "With the departures of the guys we had, that is still a position that we need to continue to find guys."
On the offensive line, center Jordan Johnson, guards Cole Schneider and Sam Jackson and right tackle Jake Brown form an experienced nucleus. There is still an ongoing competition at the left tackle spot. Trevor Elbert held down first-team status, but saw a late push from redshirt freshman Edward Collins. Heupel noted several other offensive linemen who had successful springs.
"Our offensive line, it starts with the center and it's got to echo all the way out to your guard and tackle, everybody being on the same page. Tight end, same thing," Heupel said. "Our guys have gotten a lot better and are playing with a lot better technique. Brett Bell, you saw him today, moving from tight end to tackle, has had a good spring. Ed Collins. Inside, Lamarius Benson has had a great spring. Parker Boudreaux has made big strides from where we finished a year ago."
One player who could see an expanded role this season is Jacob Harris, who caught two touchdowns in the spring game. Primarily a special teams player last season, Harris is a big target at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds.
"I think he's got a unique and interesting skill set," Heupel said. "A guy who has a soccer background and gravitated towards football here. Halfway through last season, I think everybody saw the change in our special teams. A big part of that was the way that he played in all our cover units. Really was a four-unit guy for us. He's got the ability to play in the slot for us, tight end as well. Had some really big plays for us today. Some small details in the way he plays. From the finish of one play to the next play, how he operates. Some things he needs to clean up before we get to fall camp."
Speaking about the defense, Heupel noted how reassuring it was to have an experienced secondary returning.
"In the defensive backfield, getting Nevelle (Clarke) back was a huge plus for us," Heupel said. "He played at an all-conference level a year ago. His length, his maturity, his competitiveness. In the conference championship game, he's the guy who took over the sideline. He's got a great competitive spirit about him. One of the things I appreciate the most. That can transcend throughout your entire defense. The ownership he's taken has been critical. Richie Grant has probably has been as vocal as any guy in the defensive secondary. Obviously playing at a really high level.
"Linebacker, you're missing Pat (Jasinski). A guy that played a ton of football for us and was probably the leader collectively on the defensive side of the ball. Those young guys finding their voice. Nate Evans played well a year ago. You see other guys starting to create some competition there as well. Competition is going to make our football team better."
UCF may exhibit some growing pains at the kicker and punter spots as they have to replace both following the graduations of Matt Wright and Mac Loudermilk.
"(We missed) a couple kicks that we need to drain," Heupel said. "Had a lot of experience (last year) at those three spots, snapper, punter and kicker, a year ago. Certainly their experience was appreciated and was noticed by everybody. Their consistency in what they did. The bigger the moment, the better they kicked the ball. For us, guys that are going to score points. That's a point play, your field goal kicker. We've got to continue to get better there. Some of that is snapper/holder. I like what we did in the back half of spring ball. Today wasn't our best day. Then the punting competition is critical. Alex (Ward) has been really good at the snapper position. We'll continue to create some competition there."
Was Heupel "happy" with spring?
"I am," he said. "I've said this since January. I think there's been a greater sense of urgency. A greater attention to detail. A great trust between coaches and players, buying into the process we're trying to go through to become the team we're capable of being. I loved what we did for 15 days, the competitive nature that we had. How we competed with ourselves. We're starting to add some depth at each position. This is who and what we are today. Great learning opportunity for all of our players. Digest today, but digest the previous 14 days as well. Look at yourself, see yourself on tape. You get an opportunity in June and July and come back, physically get stronger. Mentally, get yourself prepared with a deeper and better understanding of what we're doing to collectively push ourselves to August and put ourselves in position to be the team we want to be."