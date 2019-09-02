UCF head coach Josh Heupel met with the media after Monday's practice to reflect further on last Thursday's season opener vs. Florida A&M, spoke more on the quarterback play and also talked about what he expects to see from FAU.

What do you know about this hurricane and is it impacting your preparation for FAU?

"Obviously everybody's paying attention to it along the entire East Coast. First and foremost, it's always going to be safety for your players, your families, everybody that surrounds the program, so we are keeping an eye on it. At the same time, we're approaching it as if we're going to play the game."

Did you start anything earlier to allow you to get ahead of things?

"We actually practiced today, just anticipating some bad weather later in the week."

When you looked back at the FAMU film of the quarterbacks, do you see anything that jumped out at you?

"I thought there were a bunch of positives. One, their decision making was really pretty sound for most of the night. A couple throws that were thrown into heavy traffic that you'd like to have back. A couple things accuracy wise that we want to be better at. But overall, for a first night out, a lot of positives."

When you look at Brandon Wimbush missing those deep throws, is that a timing issue?

"To be honest, I really want him to throw them kind of the way he did. Throw them aggressive. When they hit, they're touchdowns and not just long gains. We're a step off on both of those. Some positives in that even though they were both incompletions."

Do you expect the rotation to continue between Brandon Wimbush and Dillon Gabriel?

"I think both of them have earned the opportunity to continue to play football for us. A lot of similarities, some unique differences too, but as we continue to move forward you'll see both those guys playing."

How much did it help to see FAU play Ohio State on Saturday?

"Just early in season, the more tape you get, the better understanding you have of who they are. Personnel, where they're going to put their personnel, what they're trying to do. In the season as you go, all that early tape starts adding up and giving you a more complete picture."

What did you think about Dillon Gabriel against FAMU, his reads and decision making?

"Really sound decision making. Was in the right spot with the football all night. Was on time. Missed a couple throws, but I thought he had great command, great presence. Pushed our tempo and handled it really well. Communicated really clearly."

What kind of push did the offensive line get, especially playing a new guy on the left side, Tony Gray?

"I thought Tony played really well throughout the night. Played really well fundamentally. Thought he did a good job seeing the pictures of what was going on, communicating with the center and the left guard to make sure we're on the same page on the front side of plays and on the back side. I thought all in all, night one for him being out there, a lot of really good things."

What did you think about Sam Jackson lining up at three different offensive line positions?

"I thought he's got the ability to do just that and play all of them really, really well. I thought he played well at tackle, played at the guards really well. He's smart. He understands it, plays with great technique. He's purposeful in the way he works which is why he has the ability to play multiple positions and play them at a high level."

What was your impression of the defense?

"I thought tight coverage all night long. I thought our front seven changed the way the game was played, playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, creating disruptive plays, putting a ton of pressure on the quarterback, hitting them as he's throwing the football. All those things add up to that guy not being real comfortable playing in third and long situations, which tilts the favor and advantage to the defense."

Any updates on Brandon Moore?

"Not that I'm gonna put out right now. We will hear soon."

In those third and fourth quarters, was there anybody on the second or third string that really stood out to you?

"I think on our front seven, you look at the twos and guys are listed as even threes on the depth chart, I thought those guys played really well throughout the night. The young linebackers I thought played really well. Were assignment gap sound, communicated really well out there. I thought (Anthony) Montalvo, the defensive tackle, was disruptive, relentless. Did a really nice job."

Is Brett Bell your hybrid tight end/tackle? I noticed he switched jerseys and played both positions.

"So you did notice that, huh? He's got the ability. He's played tight end in the past. He's comfortable there. He's added weight. He's developing as a tackle too. He did a really nice job there in our 12 personnel package."

As for things you want to improve, what are the things that weren't perfect?

"A bunch of things. There's so many little things that as you continue to go through the season that are going to matter. They become more important, some of those minor things as you continue play better talent. For us, it's hands, assignment sound, taking the right six-inch steps, playing with better technique, all those things. It's just week one, a million things we've got to improve on."

How much confidence is there in Tay Gowan and Zamari Maxwell, knowing they're going to get more playing time (because of Brandon Moore's injury)?

"I think our defensive players and our entire football team has seen them all spring ball, all training camp. Really confident in those guys, who they are as players, their consistency, the way they've played, made competitive plays. I think everybody is really confident in those guys."

You've had weather adversity before. So a situation like this week when you may have to change things up, how does that help you?

"You push up your preparation a little bit. Stay consistent in the things that you're doing up until the time that you can't. So outside factors, outside noise, those are all things that we don't control. Control what we can control, so approach it like we're going to be playing. Get ourselves ready to play and whatever happens later in the week will unfold and we'll handle when it when it happens."

What do you expect to see from FAU?

"They're athletic. I thought defensively gave up some points early in the first 13 plays. After that, they played extremely physical. Settled into their game plan. I thought they handled the run game from Ohio State, the second quarter on, really well. Didn't give up big plays in the passing game. They're an experienced group on the back end. Same guys who played from a year ago. Offensively I thought the quarterback played really well. Second half of that ballgame got into a rhythm. Their offensive line's improved. They got the ability to run the football too and have balance. We've got to handle that. Special teams have to continue to improve and develop for us."

Last season obviously you got affected by a hurricane, but it didn't come to Orlando. Have you personally dealt with a hurricane in the past?

"I have not had one come through while living here. No."

On your special teams, a lot of nerves early for them? Did they settle down?

"I thought our specialists' first action, first kickoff, first punt, yes. I was really proud of the way they settled back in there and played pretty well the rest of the night. (Daniel) Obarski hit a couple out the back of the end zone which was good to see. (Andrew) Osteen I thought was consistent the rest of the night. Alex (Ward) looked really good at snapping. Dylan (Barnas) was really, really consistent all night. I like a lot of what we saw. I want those guys to continue improve, get more comfortable and confident, but then it's the other guys too on the cover units and return units, continuing to improve."

What's the latest on Darriel Mack?

"Continuing to get better. Starting to get out there and move around on the practice field right now. Not with the offense, if that makes sense. Just starting to move, jog and do those types of things."

With Dillon Gabriel, you said last week there was a set series for him. Is that the plan this week?

"We haven't finalized that. Kind of finalized that late in the week last week as well. We'll do that again this week."





