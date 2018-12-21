UCF is wrapping up their campus prep for the Fiesta Bowl this weekend and will reconvene after Christmas, flying out to Phoenix on the 27th. On Friday, head coach Josh Heupel spoke to local media, first talking about quarterback signee Dillon Gabriel and then LSU.

On the signing of QB Dillon Gabriel:

"Obviously a great player on tape. He's accurate with the football. Strong arm. Great mobility. As much as anything, I think it's off-the-field things that make you fall in love with him. Highly competitive. Really smart. When he came on his official visit, absolutely everybody he came in contact with just loved the kid and his energy. I think at that position, that competitiveness, that spirit, can transcend throughout your football team. I'm really excited about getting him."

On whether McKenzie played a role in his recruitment:

"We talked about Dillon. McKenzie pointed him out early in the recruiting process and kept an eye on him throughout the beginning of his senior year."

On creating a Hawaii pipeline:

"Hawaii quarterbacks right now. Yeah. There's a few other players over there that we need to get to. In my experience, kids over there are highly competitive and excited about coming over to the mainland and just proving themselves and playing with a chip on their shoulder."

On whether he has a "soft spot" for left-handed quarterbacks (Heupel is a lefty):

"It's the first time I'm actually going to be able to coach a (left-handed) quarterback here in a while. Through the years, I've coached almost exclusively rightys so it'll be fun to have a lefty in the meeting room."

On the Fiesta Bowl prep:

"Prep has been great. Guys have been focused and highly competitive when we've gotten on the grass and competed against each other. The goal for us is to be ready when we break for Christmas. Our kids are mentally ready, just in our game plan and what they're going to see on the other side of the line of scrimmage to be ready to go play."

On the game plan installation:

"It's a little bit slower because you do have a little bit more time. When we wrap up, most of the work will be done."

On QB Darriel Mack Jr.:

"He's been great in the meeting room. Same guy that he was in the lead up to getting his opportunity against USF and in the championship game against Memphis. I think he has a great urgency in the way he's prepared since he got his first opportunity. He's continued to grow as a player. He's got a lot of confidence in himself and the guys around him do too."

On the added practices for Mack:

"For all of our players, it continues to give them an opportunity to continue to develop as a player. Within your game plan, you have an opportunity to get more comfortable with the looks you're going to see and the schemes you're going to run."

On the team's schedule between now and Christmas:

"We've got a couple more days of work before they get off for Christmas break. They'll have three or four days off and then we'll reconvene back out there on the 27th I believe."

On the size of LSU:

"They're big. They're athletic. I think that's pretty constant in their program. On both sides of the line of scrimmage. They have the ability to push the pocket and make it tough on your quarterback if you get in third and long situations. They've got speed rushers off the edge. It's a big test for us in all phases."

On LSU's RBs:

"They're athletic. They're powerful. They have the ability to make you miss. They're what I call combo backs. They have the ability to do all that."

On his experience at Missouri helping:

"We're different. They're different. You rely on the tape and what you see."

On players skipping bowl games to focus on the NFL Draft:

"I don't know if we'll have to deal with that down the road or not. I think the bowl experience is one of the most unique things in college football. It's a great opportunity for kids to get outside of their city, get outside of their region and go experience something completely different. I just think to my bowl experiences as a player. Those were a lot of fun. An opportunity to be around your players in a really unique setting."

On how Heupel developed the 1-0 mantra:

"Coming off the season that we had last year as a program, being able to refocus on what matters, being able to channel your energy into the preparation each day that leads you to kickoff. It became one of our goals. We didn't have many as a program. It's pretty short and sweet. That mentality spoke to who we were going to be during the offseason. How we were going to attack spring ball. How we would prepare during the course of summer. Then it plays into who and what we want to be during the course of the season."

On the contribution of RB Greg McCrae:

"Greg is a great player. He's a great player because of who and what he is. Every single day in our program you know exactly what you're going to get. He works with everything he's got when he's inside of our building. In the weight room, meeting room or practice field. He's an extremely smart player. He understands our run game schemes. He understands how they're going to be blocked. He does a tremendous job of delivering the blockers to the second level. I think that's why he's made so many explosive plays in the run game."

On whether UCF players have asked for NFL grades:

"I'm not going to get into that."

On this being the final game for the seniors:

"Any bowl game you're playing in, it's unique in that this will be the last time that this team will ever be together on the football field. I think they're enjoying each other during this break with no other students around on campus. They get a chance to spend a lot of time with each other outside of our facility when we're done with the football side of it. I do think they're excited about the opportunity go compete and play together one more time, run out of that tunnel together and go play ball."