Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney has committed to UCF.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder was a freshman for the Commodores in 2017, appearing in seven games as a defensive end. He left the school this past spring and enrolled at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas where he just completed his sophomore season.

Originally from Duluth (Ga.) Norcross, Pinkney had other high school offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Pinkney fills a major position of need as UCF will graduate several defensive linemen. He is expected to enroll in January.