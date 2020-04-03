UCF has ramped up its evaluation of prospects with a slew of offers going out in recent days.

One of those players who recently got the good news is Fred Thompkins, a middle linebacker at City College of San Francisco. He was informed of his offer earlier this week when he was contacted by special teams coach Nick Toth.

"(Coach Toth) said I was fast, versatile and great in space," Thompkins said. "He said he liked I can pressure, play downhill in the seams and in man."

Thompkins had a standout freshman season at CCSF with 90 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackls for loss, five forced fumbles and one interceptions. He was named GridironRR.com's JUCO Freshman of the Year in addition to being an All-State selection.

UCF was Thompkins' first offer, though he later added a second from UNLV.

"For the past three seasons I've heard about UCF a lot," Thompkins said. "I know about the back-to-back undefeated seasons. I know about Adrian Killins as well - he's one of my favorite college athletes. It's really an up and coming program so I really am familiar with UCF."

Thompkins, who is originally from Central California, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining upon graduation from CCSF.





