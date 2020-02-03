UCF's need for a tight end became amplified in recent weeks when projected backup Jonathon MacCollister was ruled medically ineligible due to frequent concussions. With Anthony Roberson leaving as well (transfer portal), that would have left UCF with just three scholarship tight ends: Redshirt senior Jake Hescock and two true freshmen, Jordan Davis and Cornelius Forrest .

Zach Marsh-Wojan , a native of Vacaville, Calif., who attends Sacramento City College, visited this past weekend and announced his commitment Monday night. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore is coming off a season in which he caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

Approaching the eve before the late signing day, UCF has added a junior college tight end to their 2020 class.

With that in mind, new UCF co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh entered the month of January in search of a tight end to add to the fold.

"About six years ago, Coach Golesh recruited a running back out of Sacramento City so he knew my head coach," Marsh-Wojan said. "Once he got the UCF job, he called my head coach and that's how he found me."

From there, Golesh immediately got in contact.

"Before I knew it he was on a flight out here to see me," Marsh-Wojan said. "He came out to my school, saw me run routes and stuff like that."

A few days later, Golesh extended the official offer.

"I was getting on the plane to visit (UTEP) and he texted to let me know I have an offer," Marsh-Wojan said.

Marsh-Wojan, who also had visited Nevada in December, scheduled his UCF official visit for this final weekend.

"I got the premium treatment," Marsh-Wojan said. "I just really liked how there were so many people there that really care. Coming from JUCO, you don't really have much (support). That's something that really stood out. I liked how they were training. They do a lot of team bonding stuff. It seems everybody in the program wants to win. That's really what I'm looking for. I want to be great and I think UCF is going to make me great."

It was on Saturday night of the visit when Marsh-Wojan said he knew he had found his home.

"It really clicked for me after we did the photo shoot," Marsh-Wojan said. "Afterward, we went out to the field. They said they had something for me. On the big screen they were playing UCF football highlights, showing players scoring touchdowns. Walking out on the field, feeling all that sound and energy, just looking around in the stadium, I just could see myself being out there."

His player host was offensive lineman Matt Lee and he also hung out with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Mason Cholewa and offensive linemen Cole Schneider and Kyle Back.

Marsh-Wojan let the staff know on Sunday that he was ready to be a Knight.

"I had to talk my family and they thought it was a no-brainer," he said. "Coach Golesh said everybody on the staff was jacked up."

UCF is hoping he can come in and contribute right away.

"They need a guy that can be a receiver," Marsh-Wojan said. "A guy that's mobile and do that kind of stuff. I'm that guy. I've always been a receiver since I was in high school. I can line up and block too. Of course they can't promise playing time, but they said they expect me to come in and play right away."

Marsh-Wojan is set to graduate from Sacramento City College on May 20 and will be on a plane the next day in order to enroll at UCF for Summer A.





