Davis believes his future is at the defensive tackle spot, but his position coach Shane Burnham has indicated he may switch him between different spots on the line.

"It's kind of crazy because within the past year I've played the whole front seven," Davis said. "Mike, will, sam, both the ends and now I play tackle. It's kind of cool. I like tackle because you're closer to the ball. You make one person miss and you're at the quarterback. I kind of like tackle more than the other ones."

The redshirt sophomore showed up in a big way. According to PFF College, Davis was the highest-graded player on defense with an elite 91.9 rating for the 24 snaps he played.

The former linebacker turned defensive lineman began the season playing at end, seeing spot action in UCF's frequent rotations, then in this past game he moved inside to start at defensive tackle.

Against UConn, Kalia Davis did all you could ask for on one play with a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also had another TFL during the game.

"We knew a tendency if both the tackles are up, it was going to be pass," Davis said. "I saw that, so I knew it was going to be a pass. I worked a move. I saw the quarterback still had the ball, so I ripped it when I got there. You can see it in the video, my eyes were on the ball falling. The ball is right there, so let me just grab it.

"It was great. I knew it was a great play. I was trying to look at the jumbotron but everybody was jumping on my head."

Davis was always big, weighing 265 when he arrived as a would-be linebacker.

"They wanted me to lose weight," he said. "I just couldn't lose it. I'd eat a sandwich and gain five pounds. I was like I'm done with this. I'm moving to d-line."

He's at 295 now, which he thinks is a good spot.

Now three seasons into his UCF career, Davis is happy to see his hard work starting to pay off.

"It feels good," he said. "I talked to my mom. She was like, 'Be patient and you'll have your time.' I listened to mom and then it came."



