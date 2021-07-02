Kalia Davis enjoys gaming on top of football

UCF's Kalia Davis is one of the best defensive tackles in the American Athletic Conference, but you may not know he's also a talented gamer. He's hoping to leverage his video game passion into NIL opportunities.

"Football always comes first," Davis said. "In my free time I game. I might as well stream and make a little cash off it."

Davis is active on Twitch, a popular streaming platform for gamers which has several options for monetization.

"I couldn't make money before on Twitch streaming, but I can today," Davis said. "I'm also going to start a Youtube (channel)."

Davis, whose Twitch username is KDesius, says his favorite games right now are Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends.

He's also partnered with Yoke Gaming, which provides fans an opportunity to game with college athletes.

Davis isn't the only gamer on the team, but believes he's the best. He also named linebacker Eriq Gilyard, defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo and offensive lineman Samuel Jackson as being worthy competitors.