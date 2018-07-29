Kam'Ron Green woke up on Saturday morning with no idea how his life would change that day.

Still recovering from a torn ACL suffered earlier this spring, the Bradenton (Fla.) Southeast defensive lineman saw his recruitment essentially be put on hold as the majority of schools employed a wait-and-see approach. One school that didn't waver was UCF, though they had yet to officially offer.

"I was just going up there (on Saturday) to check it out again," Green said. "I'd been there at least four times. I went to the Junior Day and the spring game. The first couple times I went up there I was on crutches because I tore my ACL. They said they were inviting their top prospects to come visit. Honestly, I wasn't even thinking about committing because I didn't think I had an offer."

A few minutes after arriving, Green received some unexpected but very welcome news.

"I went inside Coach (Josh) Heupel's office, just him and my parents," Green said. "We were talking and he asked me a couple questions. He let me know that he was very interested in me and was encouraged by my ACL progress. He was very confident in me coming back on the field and being an impact player. He said that they wanted to offer me a scholarship."

Green's ACL tear occurred in February during one of his final basketball games. He went up to block a shot and landed on another player's foot, awkwardly twisting his knee. Prior to the injury, Miami, NC State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and North Carolina were among the schools showing heavy interest.

"It seemed like there were a lot of schools about to offer, but most of them came back and said they were going to wait and see how I did when I came back," Green said. "The two schools that stayed on top of me through the whole process were UCF and Western Kentucky."

Now with a UCF offer in hand, Green formally committed a few minutes later.

"Ever since my first visit to UCF, I really liked it," he said. "The people there are great, so nice and welcoming. It's not like some schools where you visit and it's like a business trip. You'll be on the team, but it's just all very business-like. At UCF, they invite you in like you're already part of the team. They are so hospitable. It's not far from home either. The football program is doing great and it's really up and coming. Just a great atmosphere. It's a family there. The team is a brotherhood pretty much. Everyone clicks together. Those are the types of people I want to be around.

"In my mind, I knew if I got an offer from them that's where I'd want to go. Once I got the offer, my parents told me it was my decision if I wanted to commit or not. I told Coach Heupel I was ready to commit. He was very hyped about it. All of the coaches were. He drove me around on the golf cart to where the other coaches were. They were all shaking my hand and hugging me, everybody was happy."

He met a few players on Saturday, including linebacker Titus Davis, offensive lineman Jordan Johnson and wide receiver Gabe Davis. He already knew offensive lineman Sam Jackson as they grew up playing Little League together. Green also got to know a fellow commit who was visiting, Rockledge linebacker O.C. Brothers.

"I actually took some pictures with O.C.," Green asid. "We got to bond a little bit. I hung out with him. He told me about his process and how UCF was a great decision for him."

Green said his current rehab was going well and that he expects to return for his senior season, though he may miss the first three or four games. UCF is recruiting him as a defensive end.

"When they first started recruiting me, UCF said they loved my explosiveness off the ball," Green said. "I use my hands well. They told me that I have the speed off the edge to get to the QB. They like how I'm long and athletic."

He's already thinking about a future academic path as well. Possibilities include broadcasting or becoming a nurse practioner.

"UCF has a great academic program," Green said. "They have one of the top graduation rates and UCF offers a lot of degrees. I know if football doesn't work out for me at the next level, I'd have something to fall back on."

Green was one of two commitments on Saturday, joining fellow defensive lineman Miles Dickens. UCF's 2019 class currently stands at 13 players with room for perhaps a dozen more.



