Kaven Call gives gift of Christmas commitment to UCF

Following UCF's win against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, head coach Gus Malzahn said recruiting was about to take off. It didn't take long.

Kaven Call, a four-star defensive end from Apopka, announced his commitment to the Knights on Christmas Day to become the first pledge in UCF's 2023 class.

Playing for one of Florida's powerhouse high school programs, Call helped the Blue Darters advance to this year's 8A Championship Game. He recently announced a top six that included UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Penn State and Rutgers.

"That’s my hometown, they are about 30 minutes away," Call recently told Rivals. "My sister goes there, it would be cool to go there to be close to her and my family. It is right there, that really is what it is. And with coach Gus being there turning it up. They are going into the Big 12, I think they will be in the Big 12 by the time I get there. Everything is really changing for them and that is really big for UCF."

Shortly after Malzahn's arrival in Orlando last February, Call was identified as a high-priority target for 2023. He was among the exclusive group of recruits invited to attend Bounce House Weekend last June.

"I love the coaching staff," Call said at the time. "Coach Gus is great. He knows how to run a big-time program. He knows what it takes to win National Championships. He's been at the top of the stage, knows what it feels like. He knows what it takes to get there. UCF is the hometown. My sister is going there. That's a pretty cool thing. It's the hometown team."

Malzahn and his staff have made a concentrated effort to recruit the Central Florida area. In the 2022 class, UCF signed Call's teammate and friend, Nikai Martinez, as well as the highly-regarded trio from Seminole, Demari Henderson, Ja'Cari Henderson and Kam Moore.





