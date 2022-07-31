Months ago, Kaven Call predicted Braeden Marshall would join him at UCF.

It was Call, the four-star defensive end at Apopka, that started the wave for the Knights in this 2023 class. He committed the day after UCF's win against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl and then announced his decision on Christmas Day.

Call was on hand at 4th Street Bar & Grill for Marshall's commitment announcement.

"It's amazing," Call said. "I grew up playing sports with him. Our parents have a great relationship. Braeden is like a brother to me. For him to be going to the same college I am, it's a great feeling."

The pair have known each other since elementary school.

"We played basketball on the same team," Call said. "Since then we've always kept in touch."

When they were kids, he says their dreams mostly centered on becoming basketball stars. Later on, they would transition into football. Call was the first to go out for football, then Braeden.

"Our talent started to show off," Call said.

Call was the first "Hometown Hero" to commit to UCF in this class. Now the group of local commits is up to six with Andrew Harris, Michael Harris, Grant Reddick, John Walker and now Braeden Marshall.