Kendarius Reddick, a defensive back from Thomasville, Ga., currently ranks as UCF's highest-rated commitment in the 2025 class.

A former commitment to Auburn, Reddick flipped to the Knights during his prior visit in February. He returned for Bounce House Weekend which served as his official visit.



"I loved it," Reddick said. "Just being down here, knowing that I'm a commit and seeing everything up close and behind the scenes. It feels great. This whole visit I felt like part of the team. The coaches treated me with great respect and much love."

