Kenny Martin on staying at UCF: 'It's a true blessing to stay home'

In the first extended interview since his hire, Scott Frost sits down with Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels.
UCF's journey back to the NCAA Tournament may not have happened without the clutchness of Dominic Castellano.
UCF's weekend rotation has yet to be announced, but there's a good chance Wiley Hartley will on it.
In 2024, Kris Sosnowski emerged as one of UCF's top relief pitchers.
In this day and age of college sports, Lex Boedicker is a rare exception.
In the first extended interview since his hire, Scott Frost sits down with Voice of the Knights Marc Daniels.
UCF's journey back to the NCAA Tournament may not have happened without the clutchness of Dominic Castellano.
UCF's weekend rotation has yet to be announced, but there's a good chance Wiley Hartley will on it.