UCF's running backs call themselves the tightest-knit position group on the team and it shows as Taj McGowan, Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson joined Adrian Killins during his media interview following Wednesday's 14th practice.

Killins spoke of how the offense wants to "put on a show" during Saturday's spring game.

"We want at least to have like 300-plus rushing yards, 200 receiving and two touchdowns for each running back," Killins said.

What has Josh Heupel and his staff instilled in the team this spring?

"Compete, family, brotherhood and the ball," Killins said. "He wants us to compete every day whether it's on the board in the film room, in the weight room, nutrition, eating food. Competing in everything that you do from morning until night. When he says ball, he wants the defense to attack the ball each and every play. Don't take any plays off. Offense, protect the ball. Put the ball in the end zone and make plays. We've been a brotherhood here. This is just a great place. Spring has gone well. We got better in a lot of things."

Otis Anderson, who also spent time with the wide receivers this spring, explained why that versatility will in turn make him a more dynamic player.

"(I learned) just how to run different routes," Anderson said. "There's more options to make me more explosive. I'm happy to be back at running back, but I'll play wide receiver in the spring game too... This is my second year of learning receiver. I think I'm more explosive. I learned a lot of different things about coverages. I think I can play anywhere on the field and make an impact."



