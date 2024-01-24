Things have come full circle for KJ Jefferson.

Coming out of high school in the Class of 2019, Jefferson idolized Cam Newton and aspired to play at Auburn for Newton's college coach Gus Malzahn, but the Tigers already had a commitment from Bo Nix and weren't planning to take a second quarterback.

Five years later, the Malzahn-Jefferson connection is becoming a reality at UCF.

Jefferson, a multi-year starter at Arkansas and one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, recently made the decision to come to Orlando to play his final season for the Malzahn-led Knights.

Talk us through this decision process. You were at Arkansas for a long time and hit the portal. I'm not sure if Gus Malzahn recruited you out of high school or not. What did you ultimately choose to come to UCF?

"Coach Malzahn is a very genuine guy. On the field, I love the way he coaches. I love him off the field as a person. Coming out of high school, I wanted to play for him but Auburn was only taking one quarterback in their 2019 class. It's a blessing that it's now come full circle and I can be here now and he can coach me. I know I can do great things in his system. That was another reason, knowing I can flourish in his system."

We can watch your highlights, but describe your style of play.

"Extending plays, making plays, making sure I'm getting the ball in the playmakers' hands. Whether that's me breaking a tackle, or that's me making a guy miss. Trying to create explosive (plays) and get the ball in my playmakers' hands."

You have a big set of shoulders. What's your opinion on contact? Taking it and dishing it out.

"A lot of guys don't like hitting big quarterbacks or big guys, period. So I try to use that to my advantage. Try to just kind of lean on them, because they'll get tired before I get tired. So that's my philosophy, just going into it. I don't shy away from contact, but I will be smart. I won't make dumb decisions and put my body at risk to have me sit out a couple games. So I do want to be smart about the hits that I do take and the hits that I do give out."

You've played a lot of football in the SEC. What do you still want to prove to people in your final year of eligibility?

"That I'm a quarterback. I'm a quarterback. That's the main thing, going into it. I want people to see that I'm a quarterback. I'm not any other position they may say I can play. Me as a person and me as an athlete, I know what I am and that's to be the quarterback."

What are some other reasons why you chose UCF?

"The playmakers on this team. Just me talking to them. When I came on the visit, Coach Malzahn turned on the film and I saw everybody out there giving relentless effort. Nobody was selfish. Everybody's feeding off each other's energy and just loving each other. I just want to come and be a part of that brotherhood and also bring some leadership in as well."

Who are a few guys that popped off that film when you took a look at it during your visit?

"RJ Harvey, Kobe Hudson, Javon Baker, Xavier Townsend, Randy (Pittman). Those guys and of course the big guys up front as well. The things that they do upfront, protection-wise, and making sure they're communicating with the quarterback. I saw John Rhys (Plumlee) communicating and things of that nature. I just want to come in as another piece with my experience and try to be a part of this brotherhood."

What was the ultimate pitch that made you want to come here to UCF?

"The pitch was when he had a quarterback like me, he's done big things. I want to be a part of those great quarterbacks that he's had."

What was your high school recruitment like? You said you wanted to play for Coach Malzahn at Auburn, but they were only taking one quarterback that year and already had a commitment. Were you maybe compared to other quarterbacks that Coach Malzahn has coached?

"There was. Growing up a Cam Newton fan and watching the things he did with Cam. I always wanted to model myself after him. To be able to walk in those footsteps like Cam, I got to go to the head guy which is Coach Malzahn. It's a blessing how things have come full circle and to be in this position right now."

Was Cam Newton a quarterback you grew up watching?

"Growing up, the quarterback I watched was Michael Vick. I liked Vick. Then in high school, it was more Cam. I got the comparison and similarities."

You mentioned John Rhys. Do you have contact with him during your recruitment? He's also from Mississippi.

"Like you said, we're both from Mississippi, so we look out for one another. He just told me that Orlando was going to be a great spot and Coach Malzahn, just believe and trust in him. That was the main thing. I just thank him for that, giving me the advice."

Seeing John Rhys' development this year, did that play a role in your decision?

"It did. He's been able to go from quarterback to receiver then back to quarterback. Just the development that he's had here and the success that he's had here as well. Just being able to grit it out, come here and do big things and win big games."

What advantage do you see in the transfer portal?

"Just guys getting a new start. Being able to write a new chapter of their own book. Being able to get a fresh start, a new change of scenery. Sometimes you need a fresh start and a new change of scenery to be able to get your career back on track.

KJ, how difficult was your decision and what other schools were after you?

"Once I came on a visit here, me and my mom on the way back, I kind of knew this was the best place for me. Just believing in Coach Malzahn and the coaching staff, I knew it would be the best spot. As for other schools recruiting me, I had Florida State, Miami and TCU just to name a few."

What are your expectations for next season?

"The main thing on my mind is coming in to gain everybody's trust. That's my thing, from the coaching staff down to the players. I want to come in and earn that trust. That's my expectation, coming in and earning that trust. Knowing they can count on me in clutch situations and I can count on them. We all just hold each other accountable. The great teams are player-led teams. We can rely on each other and hold each other to a higher standard that way. When things do happen, us players can address the situation."

This year UCF gets an opportunity to beat Florida in the Swamp, something you have experience doing at Arkansas. What confidence can you share with the team?

"That it's going to be a battle. It's going to be a four-quarter battle. Heading into that game, we have to be on an even keel. Don't get too high or too low. Make sure everybody is on the same mindset. Even if things go the wrong way and we hit adversity, how we're gonna respond, that's the main thing. So just being able to have that confidence and that level of maturity."

What do you remember from that game when you beat Florida?

"Like I said, even-keeled. We had a great start, then we got a little mediocre and turned the ball over. So just being able to bounce back. Like I said, accountability. Just holding each other to a higher standard. Knowing we're here for a reason and we're going to come out victorious, no matter what. We just got to come together as one and lean on each other."

Speaking of big wins, you were at Addition Financial Arena for the win against Kansas. What did you think of the court storming and the big win?

"I actually ran out there as well. It was a great atmosphere. My first time being in Orlando, first time at a basketball event, and for the basketball team to come out and get a big victory over Kansas was big time. And like I said, the atmosphere was great. I loved it, and can't wait for football season."

You said earlier that you want to prove that you're a quarterback. What did you mean by that? What do you want to prove to the rest of the nation and accomplish in your final season at UCF?

"A lot of people say I'm a runner. I want to become a passer. Anybody can throw the ball, but can you pass it efficiently That's my main goal, just being able to pass the ball efficiently down the field. Just getting the ball to the playmakers and letting those guys make plays. That's the main thing I want to do this season."

How important was it for UCF to be returning so many key players?

"It was extremely important. It was one of the things I did look at, who was coming back. Coach Malzahn was very transparent with me about who was coming back. The main thing he did was show me film. I could see it for myself and know these are very talented guys that I can play with, earn their trust and do this together."

What do you think about playing in the Big 12?

"I'm looking forward to it. I've been in the SEC, so I'm looking forward it and having a great successful season, having fun with my teammates and coaches as well."



