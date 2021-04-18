UCFSports - Lake Minneola DL visits UCF for spring game

Brendan Flakes was among the prospects inside the Bounce House for UCF's recent spring game. The defensive lineman from Lake Minneola High School enjoyed the experience.

"I loved the energy from the team and fans," Flakes said. "Everything was upbeat. I like how the team plays fast and aggressive, which fits my game a lot. I also liked the support for the team. You can see UCF is like the NFL team of Orlando."

Being from Central Florida, Flakes is already familiar with the Knights.

"I did a tour of the school in middle school as a little field trip, but outside of school I've come to events at UCF in the past," he said. "It's a great atmosphere."

Flakes has more than a dozen offers, including Temple, Liberty, Marshall, Navy, Colorado State, Western Michigan, Georgetown, Penn, Princeton, Dartmouth, Florida A&M, Brown, Yale, Columbia, New Hampshire, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky.

"Coach Kenny Martin has been in contact with me," Flakes said. "He explained the process. They're taking it slow right now because they like me at defensive tackle and they're only taking one with the limited scholarships this year. So depending on how things shake out they might offer, but they want to make sure the offer is real and committable and not bluff."

Flakes is looking forward to summer visits. He may head to the Northeast to check out a few schools that have offered, but nothing firm has been lined up. He says it's "50/50" whether schools are recruiting him to play defensive end or defensive tackle.