UCF just added a speedy running back to their 2020 recruiting class.

Johnny Richardson of Lake Wales committed on Monday night, choosing the Knights over offers from West Virginia, NC State, South Florida, FAU, Southern Miss and several others.

"It's a great atmosphere at UCF," Richardson said. "It will be great for me academically and also football wise. The coaches believe that I'll fit in perfectly into their offense because it's the same style I've been playing in high school."



The Polk County star received his UCF offer in January and recently attended the spring game.



"The coaches were excited that I wanted to commit," Richardson said. " They were surprised to hear the news."



Richardson was an All-County selection as a junior, rushing for 1,402 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's also a track star having already qualified for the state track championships. This past weekend he ran a 10.83 100-meters in the state regional meet.