UCF's offensive line is getting some tackle help.

Wes Dorsey, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound right tackle at Western Kentucky, announced his commitment to the Knights late Sunday night.

A member of the high school Class of 2019, Dorsey spent five years in Bowling Green, Ky., developing into a starter by his latter seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2022, Dorsey played in 11 of WKU's 14 games, starting six. He became a full-time starter in 2023, appearing in all 13 games including the bowl game.

He becomes UCF's second offensive line transfer commit and 10th overall.



2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)

-LB Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech)

-CB Antione Jackson (East Carolina)

-OL Wes Dorsey (Western Kentucky)



