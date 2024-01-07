Late Knight Boom: Western Kentucky OL Wes Dorsey commits to UCF
UCF's offensive line is getting some tackle help.
Wes Dorsey, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound right tackle at Western Kentucky, announced his commitment to the Knights late Sunday night.
A member of the high school Class of 2019, Dorsey spent five years in Bowling Green, Ky., developing into a starter by his latter seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
In 2022, Dorsey played in 11 of WKU's 14 games, starting six. He became a full-time starter in 2023, appearing in all 13 games including the bowl game.
He becomes UCF's second offensive line transfer commit and 10th overall.
2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:
-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)
-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)
-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)
-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)
-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)
-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)
-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)
-LB Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech)
-CB Antione Jackson (East Carolina)
-OL Wes Dorsey (Western Kentucky)