Another day, another boom.

Seffner Armwood linebacker Cameron White committed to UCF on Sunday, marking the seventh Knights' commit in the last four days.

White emerged as a UCF target during the spring and visited over Bounce House Weekend. He took other official visits to NC State, Louisville, Syracuse and West Virginia.

UCF likes the 6-foot-1, 220-pound White as a middle linebacker. As a junior at Sumner High School, White recorded 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

White's pledge is UCF's 18th overall commitment in the 2025 class, which currently ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 16 nationally.



