UCF is adding an experienced linebacker to their rotation.

Isaiah Paul, a sixth-year player who spent the past five seasons at Incarnate Word, committed on Wednesday. Paul had transferred to Washington State in January but re-entered the transfer portal in March.

At Incarnate Word, Paul was a three-year starter. He had an abbreviated 2022 campaign due to injury, though returned for their December FCS playoff game against North Dakota State and registered 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

In 2021, Paul had 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, appearing on the All-Southland Conference second team.

Due to COVID, FCS teams delayed their 2020 season to the spring of 2021. In six games, Paul registered 38 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss and earned a spot on the All-Southland third team.

In 2019, Paul played mostly as a reserve but did get two starts, finishing with 37 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He redshirted in 2018.

Paul graduated from Brennan High School in San Antonio though he is originally from South Florida.

Paul is the second transfer portal linebacker to commit to UCF. Rian Davis (Georgia) committed a couple weeks ago.

In all, UCF has gained commitments from four transfers in this spring cycle, including cornerback Decorian Patterson (Middle Tennessee) and quarterback Xavier Williams (Charlotte) in additions to linebackers Davis and Paul.

UCF secured 10 transfer commitments during December/January, including defensive back Fred Davis (Clemson), offensive lineman Amari Kight (Alabama), long snapper Gage King (Arizona State), wide receiver Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky), offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (Kent State), defensive back DeJordan Mask (Texas State), offensive lineman Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (Florida), defensive back Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) and offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (Stanford). All but one - Metcalf - enrolled in January and participated in spring practice. Metcalf will report this summer following his graduation from Stanford.



