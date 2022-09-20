Actions can speak louder than words.

UCF's offense saw it firsthand last Saturday night at FAU when quarterback John Rhys Plumlee put his body on the line to score a touchdown. Instead of shying from contact, the transfer leaped over a defender and flipped into the end zone. It was one of several physical plays he's made so far this season.

Count UCF offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole as impressed.

"He's a courageous guy," Pauole said. "He does things I've never seen before. His somersault into the end zone, the first thing he said when he got up is that he'll do whatever it takes to win. That stuck with me. I know going forward that this man is all in for us."

Pauole was UCF's offensive representative at Monday's press conference.

He said the key to offensive line improved against FAU was "better communication." They also learned they needed to be "aggressive and attack the front" while being "more physical."

Pauole said the defense's goal-line stand following the interception provided a huge boost of momentum to finish the game strong.

"The rest of the game there was a different energy," he said.

Running back R.J. Harvey saw his first action of the season at FAU. He carried the ball eight times for 50 yards, one of which was a 30-yard run. He scored his first career touchdown on a three-yard run.

"I've always been excited to watch R.J. play," Pauole said. "He's dynamic. Our running back room is so deep it's ridiculous. We've got Isaiah Bowser, Johnny Richardson, R.J. and Mark Antony Richards. A lot of people to give the ball to and make plays."

Harvey joined the team prior to the 2020 season. He was in line to become a major contributor in 2021, but those plans were derailed when he suffered a serious knee injury during the preseason.

"Celebrating with R.J. in the end zone, it was a surreal moment for him coming off his injury," Pauole said. "He's been working hard for it. He's been working to get his knee back to 100 percent. He also took an explosive run on an outside zone and made some people miss. It's fun to watch R.J. I'm very excited for him."

What does he see from Georgia Tech's defensive line?

"Georgia Tech moves a lot up front," Pauole said. "Similar to what we've been seeing these past couple weeks. They're very aggressive too. Like Coach (Malzahn) said, they're known for getting a lot of tackles for loss. We've got a good game plan and have to trust our abilities."



