Lokahi Pauole wasn't ready to end his UCF journey.

An immediate contributor at offensive guard the moment he stepped foot on campus in 2019, the Hawaii native will play his fifth and final season in Orlando this fall.

"Growing up, it was always about finishing what I started," Pauole said. "My parents instilled those types of values in me. I could have taken the jump to go to the next level last year, but I decided to come back to put my footprint on this program and leave a legacy behind the younger generations can look up to."

In the wake of center Matt Lee transferring to Miami, Pauole becomes UCF's clear leader on the offensive line. Was he surprised Lee left?

"Matt is a great friend of mine, a buddy," Pauole said. "We talked about it. We had discussions. Of course it was surprising. We came in together and he left, but it's all good. No hard feelings."

Time will tell if he stays there, but Pauole began spring practice working in Lee's old spot of center. UCF has recruited a couple transfers that can play the position, Bula Schmidt (Fresno State) and Drake Metcalf (Stanford), the latter of which will enroll this summer.

"Whatever coach tells me to play," Pauole said. "I'll play center. If he needs me to throw the ball, I'll play quarterback. Whatever he needs, I'll fill in. Matt (Lee) left, so right now I'm stepping in at center. I'm comfortable. I feel good. I'm ready for it."

Offensive line was a big portal focus this winter. In addition to the centers, UCF added a pair of tackles in Amari Kight (Alabama) and Marcellus Marshall (Kent State).

"They're veterans," Pauole said. "They came in ready. They're seasoned. Guys like Amari and even Marcellus, smooth transition. They've been in the game. They've been around other programs. They know what college football is like, what the speed is like."