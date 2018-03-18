UCFSports.com

The current plan is to have Jordan Spicer start on Tuesday against Florida State with Thad Ward following up on Wednesday. With no more weeks with two midweek games, one of those pitchers will then move into the bullpen for the conference stretch.

"That was kind of the plan to get those set up that way," Lovelady said. "In the preseason we had ideas, but guys have got to go out and do it in a game and earn it. I didn't know what order it was going to be, but with how things have worked out and how guys have thrown, those are the best three with experience and stuff and how they've pitched to this point."

Sheridan emerged as UCF's top starter by the end of last season, but his role had moved to the midweek early this season as Lovelady wanted the sophomore to be available to pitch against Florida and Miami. Williams has been a consistent weekend starter since last season and holds the team's top ERA among starters. Like Sheridan, Montgomery had also focused on midweek starts but Lovelady always envisioned the hard-throwing righty to eventually make the move to the weekend.

Results wise, there's not much to quibble about in UCF's 17-4 start . The No. 19 Knights lost three early games to Rice, Samford and Stetson all by one run, then went on a 13-game winning streak before dropping another one-run game to Miami last Wednesday.

The non-conference phase ended this weekend with a series sweep of Chicago State - the Knights outscored the Cougars 38-1 - but things likely won't be as easy going forward. UCF travels to No. 6 Florida State for a two-game series in the midweek before opening American Athletic Conference play against No. 21 East Carolina on Friday.

UCF's primary bullpen has been stout with Cre Finfrock (0.00 ERA), Eric Hepple (1.46 ERA), Bryce Tucker (1.69 ERA) and newcomer Garrett Westberg (0.82 ERA), who has moved into a co-closer role with Tucker.

"We've had guys step up to give us more depth in the bullpen than we thought," Lovelady said. "Once we get past this (midweek vs. Florida State), one of those starters is going to help us (in the bullpen) even more. Obviously (Garrett) Westberg stepping up the way he has gives another arm out of the bullpen that we didn't know we were going to have. That's been a great surprise... Things have fallen into place pretty well to line up for these two games (at FSU). We were a little bit nervous we might have to staff a day. With the way things went this weekend, we have five starters available and feel good about those guys. We feel like we've got the right three guys against East Carolina on the weekend and fully rested too."

Hitting wise, there's still plenty of room for improvement. UCF has a trio of high-performing hitters in Rylan Thomas (.455 BA, 6 HR, 27 RBI), Matthew Mika (.350 BA, 15 RBI) and Tyler Osik (.324 BA, 4 HR, 24 RBI), but have been searching for consistency in the rest of the lineup.

"Offensively, we've started off slower than we hoped," Lovelady said. "But again, we understood we have a bunch of new guys and a ton of new offensive players going through this. I think they've gotten consistently better and have made some strides here in the last seven days. It's really good to see that coming along... We have to stay with our approach and not try to do too much singularly, but do big things as a team. I thought we did a good job of that (on Saturday vs. Chicago State). Consistency is the biggest thing I need to see going forward."

Florida State (16-4), ranked No. 6 in last week's Baseball America poll and a regular Omaha participant, is coming off a series win against Notre Dame.

Not to get too far ahead, but if UCF could add a win or two against FSU to go along with their pair of wins against Florida, that could go a long way if the Knights are in the mix to host a NCAA Regional at the end of the season.

"It's a huge series to be able to play in a regional type atmosphere," Lovelady said. "We were there last year. Guys will see what it's like to play there. It'll be a good challenge to see where we're at. It's a good chance to compete at that level and a good benchmark to see what we've got to be like when the regionals come... It'll be good to get into the routine of travel and playing a really good team like we'll do in conference and like what we'll have to do in a regional."





UCFSports.com Photo Gallery: UCF 8, Chicago State 0 (Sunday, March 18)







Upcoming schedule:

Tuesday: at FSU (6 p.m.)

Wednesday: at FSU (4 p.m.)

Friday: ECU (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday: ECU (6:30 p.m.)

Sunday: ECU (1 p.m.)



