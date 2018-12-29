LSU All-American linebacker Devin White lauds UCF for their success, but takes major issue over last year's claim of a National Championship. During Saturday's Fiesta Bowl availability, the Butkus Award winner said it was "one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen."

"As far as the National Championship stuff, we know who won the National Championship," White said, alluding to Alabama. "We got to play those guys. Those guys are probably 10 times better than this team and that's just facts. They're getting ready to play in the semifinals tonight.

"Last year, I really thought it was funny how they were disrespecting Alabama. I feel like they wouldn't want to play them. Any team in the SEC. They beat Auburn last year and that was really impressive, but I feel like Auburn was a beat up team because they played Alabama and Georgia two times, but we aren't going to talk about that. They're going to get a great test with us. This can be the National Championship if they want to look at it like that because I feel we're a National Championship team as well."

Though some UCF fans may take issue with those comments, White was overwhelmingly complimentary of UCF, commending the Knights for their 25-game winning streak and also singling out running back Greg McCrae.

"I like their running back, No. 30. He's a great running back. He's fast. They really like to get him the ball in space. I'm ready for the matchup because that's going to tell me where I'm at as a player. He's a smaller back, kind of shifty. Some people might feel like I can't cover, but I can show I can do a little more than just go sideline to sideline and in between the tackles and make plays. I'm looking forward to that matchup."