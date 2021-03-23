UCFSports - Malzahn, UCF offer emerging 2023 Arkansas QB Eli Wisdom

"I was at home, just chilling, and my coach called to tell me that I had a very important phone call," Wisdom said. "It was Gus Malzahn on the other line and he offered me. It was super unexpected. Just crazy. First, he was asking how my basketball season went and if I still had dreams to play college football. I told him yes. He said he was sitting right there with the quarterbacks coach and they both want to offer me. Not to play running back or receiver, but to play quarterback and hopefully help them win a National Championship."

To no surprise, Malzahn still keeps close tabs on the local high scene. Last week, he offered emerging Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom , who as a sophomore just led Shiloh Christian to a state championship.

It was in the Northwest Arkansas city where the current UCF head coach made his mark in the coaching profession, revolutionizing offensive football while leading Shiloh Christian High School to back-to-back state championships in 1998 and 1999. From there, Malzahn continued his run of success at Springdale High School, culminating his tenure with a state title in 2005.

WOW!! Thank you Jesus! After a great conversation with @CoachGusMalzahn and @GJKinne I am extremely blessed to say that I have earned an offer from!@UCF_Football @JeffConawaySC @gabrieldbrooks @ShilohSaintsFB @samspiegs @gabrieldbrooks @CraigHaubert @Rivalsfbcamps @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/IMysyXxeq6

Wisdom also spent a few minutes speaking to GJ Kinne, UCF's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"He said they liked how I can throw to my right and left," Wisdom said. "I'm very accurate. They love my legs as well, how I can escape the pocket and run with good speed."

It was Wisdom's first college offer.

"Honestly, I thought about crying," Wisdom said. "It's been a dream to play college football. To know I have that opportunity, it's just unreal. Not every kid gets that opportunity. I'm just extremely grateful and blessed."

Even before Malzahn arrived, Wisdom was already very aware of the UCF program.

"I remember a few years ago when they beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl and were in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU," he said. "Also, a friend of mine, Quade Mosier, just went there."

Mosier, who is from Fayetteville, was a freshman this past season. Another Arkansas player, Cole Joyce of Bentonville, enrolled this past January.

While recruiting visits likely won't be officially sanctioned until the summer, Wisdom said he and his father were considering making a visit to Orlando later this spring to check out the campus and maybe see an open practice or the spring game, which is scheduled for April 10.

Wisdom just capped off a memorable sophomore season at Shiloh Christian, which was actually his first year as a quarterback.

"I've been playing football since I've been in first grade," Wisdom said. "I've always loved the sport my entire life. But this was really the first year I was playing quarterback. In other years I was a receiver or a do-anything type guy. It was always my dream to play quarterback. We had a guy graduate so we needed somebody to step up. During quarantine, I worked a ton on my arm strength just to get ready for it. Once the summer came, my goal was to earn the quarterback job."

His did more than win the job. Wisdom helped guide the Saints to a 14-1 record and Class 4A state championship, passing for 2,125 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 1,464 yards and 24 additional scores.

The postseason accolades followed: Player of the Year, Underclassman of the Year, All-State and Championship Game MVP.

"This year went way better than I thought it would go," Wisdom said. "We won a state championship, then all the awards I got. Now I've got a college offer. It's crazy."

As far as colleges, Arkansas and Memphis have also been in touch.

"I haven't put too much thought into (recruiting yet)," Wisdom said. "I know a big thing for me will be the coaches. Like at Shiloh, I love the coaches and I want that same sort of relationship."