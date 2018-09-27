UCFSports.com

UCF defensive lineman Mason Cholewa loves being back on the football field.

The Pennsylvania native is seeing his first collegiate action after a redshirt year, regularly rotating in at defensive tackle. He's appeared in more than 20 snaps in each of the first three games.

"It's so fun," Cholewa said. "I missed it so much. I've had a lot of help from Trysten (Hill), Joey (Connors), (A.J.) Wooten. They've helped me so much getting me through spring and camp in getting to right now."

Cholewa committed to UCF during the summer prior to his senior season, choosing the Knights over offers from Buffalo, UConn, Iowa State, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo and others.

Given UCF's existing depth when he arrived and the fact linemen usually need at least a year to get acclimated, Cholewa wasn't surprised when he was redshirted in 2017.

"To be honest with you, I think redshirting was the best possibility because I had two NFL guys in front of me," he said. "I came in here only like 250 pounds. I'm 290 right now. They did a great job putting weight on me. And then just learning football overall. That was a big thing. Just understanding what the offensive line is doing and understanding my position."

What has he learned from these first three games?

"It's fast," Cholewa said. "It's super, super fast. You've got to play aggressive and mean. That's the only way - play fast and mean and know your assignments."