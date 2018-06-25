As a kid, Matt Lee dreamed of suiting up for the hometown team. His childhood memories are filled with trips to UCF where his family cheered on the Knights.

Now an offensive lineman at Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty, that dream has come true.

Capping off a whirlwind month that first saw the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder commit to USF only to reel in an offer from UCF days later, Lee made the flip official on Monday night.

"I've always been all UCF," Lee said. "My dad (Mike) went there in the 90s. I've been a huge fan forever. My sister goes there now. We go to a lot of the games. We went to the Peach Bowl in Georgia which was awesome. Basically as far as I can remember, I've always been a UCF fan."

Some of his fondest memories revolve around the 2013 season when another Oviedo native, Blake Bortles, led UCF to its first major bowl win.

"That was a great team, seeing the big Fiesta Bowl win against Baylor" said Lee, who was in seventh grade then. "That was the first season I remember that I got really involved by watching a lot of UCF games. We've gone to a lot of games over the years, including the Peach Bowl this past season."

On New Year's Day in Atlanta, Lee wasn't quite sure how his eventual recruitment would unfold. His first offer came in March from Air Force. Army followed shortly thereafter along with top FCS schools like Harvard, Yale, Cornell and Columbia. USF came through in late May.

With a UCF offer yet to materialize, Lee didn't want to risk losing a spot at USF so he committed to the Bulls in early June. But he was still scheduled to attend UCF's camp a couple weeks later with the goal of earning that offer.

"I knew Coach (Glen) Elarbee and Coach (Josh) Heupel were watching me," Lee said. "I dominated out there. They let me know that I did. Coach Elarbee was talking to me during the camp, so I knew I was doing good. They let me know that I really impressed them."

Lee was instructed to call Heupel the following night.

"He first told me a little bit about the program and about himself, asked me a couple things," Lee said. "We talked about the camp and he said, 'You got an offer.'"