UCF commit Matt Lee made the short trip to campus over the weekend for his official visit.

The Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty offensive lineman committed earlier this summer and plans to make things official on Dec. 19 when he signs in the early period.

"I loved it," Lee said on Sunday afternoon. "It was perfect. I had a bunch of fun. I already knew a lot of stuff about UCF and wasn't expecting to learn anything new, but I did. It was a great time."

Many recruits began arriving Thursday night, checking into the UCF Doubletree which is across the street from campus.

"We hung out inside the hotel a little bit on that first night, then we got up Friday morning and did the big campus tour," Lee said. "We saw some presentations and then had lunch at Bahama Breeze. We went back to the hotel a little bit and then went out for dinner at Bonefish."

Saturday began with a trip to Winter Park for breakfast at the home of head coach Josh Heupel.

"That was awesome," Lee said. "Everything was set up inside and out back. We hung out and played cornhole and foosball. His house is really cool. It was great."