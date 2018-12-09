Matt Lee loved UCF visit
UCF commit Matt Lee made the short trip to campus over the weekend for his official visit.
The Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty offensive lineman committed earlier this summer and plans to make things official on Dec. 19 when he signs in the early period.
"I loved it," Lee said on Sunday afternoon. "It was perfect. I had a bunch of fun. I already knew a lot of stuff about UCF and wasn't expecting to learn anything new, but I did. It was a great time."
Many recruits began arriving Thursday night, checking into the UCF Doubletree which is across the street from campus.
"We hung out inside the hotel a little bit on that first night, then we got up Friday morning and did the big campus tour," Lee said. "We saw some presentations and then had lunch at Bahama Breeze. We went back to the hotel a little bit and then went out for dinner at Bonefish."
Saturday began with a trip to Winter Park for breakfast at the home of head coach Josh Heupel.
"That was awesome," Lee said. "Everything was set up inside and out back. We hung out and played cornhole and foosball. His house is really cool. It was great."
It’s great to be a Knight⚔️🚀#GKCO pic.twitter.com/3nIsSaJxXt— Matt Lee (@matt_lee80) December 10, 2018
Other activities on Saturday included an outing to Drive Shack (interactive golf driving range), a locker room photo shoot and dinner inside the stadium.
Lee, who played mostly tackle in high school, likely will play center at UCF.
"Coach (Glen) Elarbee was with us the whole time," Lee said. "We just talked a lot with him to get to know him better. We did have a position meeting, which I've had before. We went through film and he showed us some plays and stuff they were running."
Of the visiting recruits, Lee spent the most time with fellow offensive line commit Adrian Medley. His player host was freshman offensive lineman Eric Seidelman. He also hung out with Cole Schneider, Mason Cholewa, Kyle Back and Jonathon MacCollister.
His favorite part of the visit was the photo shoot.
"I chose to try on the black pants and jersey with the space helmet," he said. "That helmet was my favorite."
Lee and his family had breakfast on Sunday morning with Elarbee, tight ends coach Jon Cooper and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby before departing.
Hagerty won their district and advanced to the state playoffs, losing to Jacksonville Lee in the first round.
"As a team, I feel we could have done a lot better," Lee said. "We still won our district though, went 6-4. We beat Edgewater, a team that did really well. Edgewater actually blew out Lee, the team that beat us. We made the most of it though, winning our district.
UCF was always the dream school for Lee, who grew up a Knights fan. He attended all the home games this season and made it over to Tampa for the South Florida game too.
"My dad, sister and I went," Lee said. "We happened to sit next to (former UCF player) Leger Douzable, so that was fun. He played in the League for like 10 years."
Lee is planning to pursue a degree in business or pre-law. He will enroll at UCF next summer.
Join the UCFSports.com Community! Get $99 to spend in the Rivals Fan Store using promo code 99Cyber.
Visit the Dungeon for more news and discussion with other UCF fans.