Max Buchanan always feels at home during his visits to UCF and it was no different during this weekend's trip, which served as the official visit for the highly-touted interior offensive line prospect from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole.

"It's definitely home," Buchanan told UCFSports.com. "It's not too far. I feel very comfortable here. I come here a lot. Even when I don't tell a lot of people, I'll come over and watch practice. I'm close with everyone here and I like it a lot."

UCF will host the majority of their official visits in June beginning with Bounce House Weekend in two weeks. This weekend was a smaller group focused on the offensive line - Buchanan was paired with Jaquez Joiner from Cocoa. Joiner was one of UCF's first 2025 commits.