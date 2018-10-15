"(Hill) was telling coach on the sideline, hand me off the ball, hand me off the ball!," Milton said. "It was better off with him lead blocking and opening the hole for Taj. Probably the biggest play of the game."

And it was defensive lineman Trysten Hill that sprung McGowan free to score. Heupel has started to utilize the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder in goal-line and short-yardage situations. The previous week against SMU, Hill rushed for a touchdown.

"In all honesty, he was all in the whole time," Milton said. "He didn't want to punt. I heard him say, 'Let's go bone here!' I was like, I don't know because if we get a turnover here they've got a short field and they could go up three possessions. In all honesty, I wasn't all in until I saw the confidence in our head ball coach in that decision he made. I was like alright, let's roll with it. It definitely turned the tide of the game."

But one play that will always stand out is Josh Heupel's third quarter decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 on their own 29-yard line. Not only did UCF convert the first down, but Taj McGowan busted loose to score a 71-yard touchdown. It was a monumental momentum shift.

In the fourth quarter, Milton literally flipped into the end zone to score UCF's go-ahead touchdown.

"We're on the seven-yard line and I saw a crease to go score," Milton said. "I saw a couple defenders. In a game like that, you're squeezing for points so any way you can get them... I knew I was close to the goal line. I knew I had the ball secured, so if I extended a little it would be a touchdown. The main thing is just hold on to the ball there and get six points."

For his efforts, Milton was awarded the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time (out of six games) this season.

Milton spoke more about facing real game adversity for the first time this season.

"It's a gut check being in a situation like that against a good team," he said. "Then you come out and it's pouring rain the second half. Everything is kind of set up for them to win the game in that sense, but we just kept clawing, kept fighting. Played it one play at a time. That's what we talked about. Defense came up with some big turnovers. Fourth and one, Trysten Hill goes in and springs a huge block and Taj busts it about 70 yards. There's not one play that turned the game. There's one play at a time, just keep going and that's what we did. Matthew Wright to end of the half, that might have been the biggest play. Getting that field goal to cut it to a 13-point game. Then our defense shut them out in the second half. All around, the way the team responded was huge."

It wasn't by design to win by a point, but Milton does see positives in such a gut-check type of win.

"If you want to have great seasons, you want to be part of a great team, you've got to win close games," Milton said. "You've got to win nail-biters, especially on the road. A tough team like Memphis. Conditions not ideal, but that's college football. You've got to be ready for anything. The way our team didn't point fingers at each other, the way we stuck together throughout that game was a huge testament to the kind of guys we have in the locker room and the kind of leaders we have. I think it's huge for us to win games like that."