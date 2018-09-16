McKenzie Milton was looking forward to playing North Carolina this past weekend, but if there's a silver lining from the cancellation it allowed UCF the opportunity to get a headstart on FAU, which could pose a bigger challenge than the Tar Heels would have presented.

Last season the Lane Kiffin-led Owls won Conference USA on their way to an 11-3 overall record and 50-3 thrashing of Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl. Though FAU lost both their coordinators, its starting quarterback and several other key position players, some felt the Owls were poised to take an even bigger step forward this season.

During the summer there was talk that Oklahoma, hosting FAU in their season opener, should be on upset alert. 13 AP voters were bullish enough on FAU to include them in their preseason polls. That includes Florida-based writers Brett McMurphy (Stadium) and Matt Baker (Tampa Bay Times) who ranked FAU but not UCF in their preseason top 25.

As for the early part of the season, FAU has fared about on par with realistic expectations. Oklahoma dominated en route to a 63-14 victory in a game that was never in question. The Owls returned home for their following two games, a 33-27 rain-delayed win against Air Force that saw quarterback Chris Robison set a school passing record with 471 yards, and then a 49-28 victory this past Saturday against Bethune-Cookman. Running back Devin Singletary scored five rushing touchdowns in that one.

"They're fast," UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton said of FAU. "They got a lot of playmakers on defense. I know they got a stud running back in Singletary as well. I'm very impressed with their middle linebacker, No. 2 (Azeez Al-Shaair). He's a darn good football player. He's flying to the ball, every snap I see on film and that's the rest of the defense too. I think we'll be able to do some things to score points, but it's not going to be easy."

Milton is obviously aware of the reputation of Lane Kiffin and his track record for developing offenses.

"I know he's a great offensive mind," Milton said. "I know his dad (Monte Kiffin) was a great defensive mind. He's been around the game for a long time. He's definitely going to dial up some stuff for our defense, but I think Coach (Randy) Shannon and his boys will be ready."

Players had Saturday off, so Milton was able to catch up on what other teams are doing.

"I know Wisconsin lost to BYU," Milton said. "Alabama and Tua (Tagovailoa) looked really good. Ohio State looked good. Texas beating USC kind of surprised me. I just think there's a lot of good teams in college football. I don't think top to bottom there's anybody that really separates themselves. Anybody, week in and week out, can get beat."

There's been a lot said about Milton's relationship with fellow Hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, but Ole Miss also features a starting Aloha State quarterback in Jordan Ta'amu. Milton said he was rooting for both the Alabama and Ole Miss offenses, but the Crimson Tide definitely had the upper hand in a 62-7 victory.

"Jordan and I trained together going into college while he was at his JUCO before I came to UCF," Milton said. "Same quarterback coach, same gym we worked out at. He didn't have the same opportunity that I had coming out of high school. He had to go the JUCO route. The rest speaks for itself. He has a God-given talent. He'll be playing on Sundays."

Being the only college game on the docket Friday night, Milton recognizes that many will be tuning in to watch UCF perhaps for the first time since last year's perfect season.

"Anytime you get to play on national television is big," Milton said. "But I don't think we look at it any different from any other game. It's just the way we approach our work. We're going to get FAU's best shot, but they'll get ours as well. I look forward to Friday night."