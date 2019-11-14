With the one-year anniversary of his serious leg injury looming, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton reflected on his past year, his continuing rehab and spoke of his desire to return to football.

The two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year spoke with the media after Thursday's practice. In addition to the full video above, here are the highlights of his 15-minute interview:

McKenzie said he recently spoke about the upcoming one-year anniversary with UCF trainer Mary Vander Heiden. He said there's been "ups and downs," but it's "gone by pretty fast." He says he's "night and day" from where he was and he's very grateful.

The most difficult part has been not playing with the team. Even though he's been there in attendance, it's not the same.

He added his body feels good being away from football.

He praised the UCF support system, trainers, etc.

"I've still got a long ways to go, but I'm definitely taking for granted where I'm at."

KZ said there's "not necessarily a timeline" for his recovery. "It's kind of day to day." He's spending mornings in the weight room rehabbing with other "knee guys" in the program like Brandon Moore and Alec Holler. He says they lean on each other. "We're all pushing weight and trying to better ourselves."

The next "goal" of his rehab is to shed the knee brace. "It should be at some point in the near future." After that, he'd wear a sport-specific brace.

Goals haven't changed.

"The dream is the same. I want to go to the NFL one day and I want to play football. I want to coach after that. That's been my dream since high school. None of that has changed. That's still the goal."

This year has given him a new perspective on the coaching aspect. "I've been around some great coaches from Coach Frost to Coach Heup to Coach Lebby. They're as good as it gets. If I could emulate those guys, that would be pretty cool."

It's "too soon" to know if he'll be ready to play next season.

Speaking on the three losses, KZ has seen the negative talk on Twitter but still believes this is a really good, mentioning the margin of losses.

He spoke a lot about Dillon Gabriel. "Most times he steps on the field he's the best player on the field." Added that "he's going to be a great player for us."

On comparing his freshman year to DG's freshman year: "He's been a lot better than I was. That's for sure." He says DG is better equipped, having enrolled during the spring and with a better supporting cast. He feels DG is "close to being a seasoned vet."

He can't run or jump yet. "It's getting close to that point."

On his progress, he said he's "very optimistic." Nerve "feels great" and he has "full feeling" in his foot. "Still got a ways to go. I'm not saying I'm playing next week, but I'm getting there."

He said he's been able to do some squats and leg press type activities. "I'm kind of feeling like an athlete again."

KZ has communicated with Teddy Bridgewater about his injury. He got Tre'Quan Smith to put him in touch. Also mentioned Jaylon Smith and how he returned from serious injury.

Bianchi asked whether Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should "shut it down" and stop playing college football so he can focus on the NFL Draft. KZ disagrees and believes Tua wants to play and that it could have been a different story against LSU if Tua was healthy.

Asked about what he might change when he returns to football, KZ said he might "slide a little more."

Academically, KZ graduates this December. "I'll be doing a master's from spring to the fall."

KZ said Dillon Gabriel "leads by action." He works harder than anyone. He's starting to find his voice more. He says DG is similar to him in that they want to earn respect from their play.

Bianchi asked what KZ knew about Daunte Culpepper and whether he has met him or wants to meet him.

KZ says he's had the best surgeons and the "best trainer in the world" in UCF's Mary Vander Heiden.

KZ isn't sure how he'll feel on the anniversary of the injury.

The toughest part has been the "mental" aspect.

"I know physically I'm a tough guy, but mentally I can overcome a lot now. I still have a lot to overcome, but it's heading in the right direction."





