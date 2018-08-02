UCFSports.com

A year ago at this time, McKenzie Milton was still unproven as UCF's quarterback after coming off an up-and-down freshman season and then a tumultuous summer.

Then his sophomore season was one for the storybooks. The Knights, led by their dynamic Hawaiian quarterback, shocked the world with an undefeated season while Milton put up eye-popping marks. Now as a junior, Milton is arguably the nation's top returning quarterback and a bonafide Heisman Trophy candidate, though now he'll have to prove himself again playing under a new head coach, Josh Heupel.

Following Wednesday's first practice of camp, Milton fielded a variety of questions from local media.

"I told the guys yesterday at the team meeting I felt like a freshman coming in to this camp," Milton said. "You know, having some anxiousness and some butterflies, but I think that's just because you love the game and you know you're just excited to get back out there with the with some of the same guys from last year, some of the same guys from my freshman year and some new guys and new coaches. This is a lot of fun. It's all part of a journey and I'm glad to get to play with these guys."

In between team workouts and classes, Milton traveled quite a bit this summer. He spent several days in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 Finals and another weekend in Louisiana at the Manning Passing Academy.

"The Manning Camp and getting to learn from Peyton, Eli and Archie, three of really probably the best quarterbacks of all time," Milton said. "I mean, that's something you dream about. I've heard of the camp throughout high school and stuff like that. Obviously heard of Elite 11, but didn't get invited in high school. I got to go there as a counselor which is even cooler in my opinion. And you know, just getting to hang out with some of the best guys in the country and getting to pick their brains. We all go through the same thing. You see them on TV making plays but they're going through the same thing as you."

And what of the "attacking champions" mentality Heupel has said he wants to instill in the team?

"Say you come off a winning year and teams might tend to get lackadaisical in the way they approach things," Milton said. "They might get complacent. That can't be us because I felt like we caught some teams off guard with the way we played and the way we won last year. We're not going to catch anybody off guard now. We're going to get everybody's best shot in this conference, and we're going to get Pitt, North Carolina and FAU's best shot. Those are all really good teams. If we go through camp lackadaisical like, 'We got this,' we're gonna have a rude awakening come August 30."