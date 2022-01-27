Mega Recruiting Weekend: Hometown Hero brings elite prospects to UCF

UCF's 2023 recruiting efforts will blast off this weekend with "Hometown Hero," a Saturday afternoon event that will bring close to a hundred prospects to campus.

The name "Hometown Hero" illustrates UCF's emphasis on recruiting the local Central Florida area. The verbiage was used often last summer when UCF was recruiting players like Nikai Martinez (Apopka), Kameron Moore, Demari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson (Seminole), all of whom eventually signed in the 2022 class.

But the event is not exclusive to the local area as players from around the state are expected, as well as a few from outside Florida. There will also be underclassmen visitors (2024, 2025) as well.

Visiting players will tour UCF's facilities, including the Bounce House, while meeting with the coaching staff. There will be games and other fun activities as well.

Hometown Hero is the showcase event, but UCF is also expecting several top 7-on-7 teams to visit throughout the weekend.

On Christmas, UCF secured their first Class of 2023 commitment from Apopka's Kaven Call, a four-defensive end. He was already favoring the Knights, but seeing the Gasparilla Bowl win against Florida pushed him over the top.

"This is big for recruiting," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said immediately following the bowl win against the Gators. "Every day we're fighting against the three in-state schools. A lot of them, the logo is really cool but the reality is, and I believe this, we're the program of the future. That's not just talk. That's what is going to happen."

The Knights will become the state's fourth Power Five school as 2023 is expected to the first season playing in the Big 12.

"I think what will happen now is these recruits won't just go after the logo," Malzahn said last month. "They'll want to be part of something special and a program that's going (up)... We had a really strong (2022) recruiting class. Our trajectory is going up and everybody knows it. Our fanbase is young and energetic. The future is going to be a lot of fun."

