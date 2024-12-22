Memphis CB DJ Bell commits to UCF

Memphis cornerback DJ Bell is UCF's latest transfer portal addition, committing late Saturday night.

Bell, a native of Pensacola, spent three years at Memphis. After redshirting in 2022, Bell appeared in 10 games and started five, totaling 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception (which was a pick six) and three pass breakups. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Bell appeared in seven games defensively, starting two. He finished with 16 tackles and one interception.

Bell earned a 57.3 PFF grade in 2023 and 68.9 in 2024.

He is UCF's sixth portal commitment, joining Tulsa DT RJ Jackson, Maryland DB Brandon Jacob, Washington OL Gaard Memmelaar, FAU QB Cam Fancher and Brown CB Isaiah Reed.



