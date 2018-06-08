A week after helping lead Miami Carol City to UCF's 7-on-7 Championship and earning an offer from the Knights, Amari Johnson is on board as a commitment.

The wide receiver announced his decision via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"Thank you to Coach (Randy) Shannon, Coach (Darrell) Wyatt and the rest of the UCF coaching staff for seeing potential in me," Johnson wrote. "I am proud to announce that as of today I will be committing to the University of Central Florida!"

Johnson, who attended Hallandale last season, reeled in other offers this spring from NC State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, FAU, UNLV, Kansas State, Appalachian State, UAB, East Carolina, Utah State, Bowling Green and Marshall.

"The background UCF has is amazing," Johnson said. "They've put many good receivers in the NFL. That really shows how good their program has been."

He says he spoke with head coach Josh Heupel plus Shannon and Wyatt to make the pledge.

"They said they were extremely excited," Johnson said. "They talked to me about academics and what I want to major in."

As far as a major, Johnson would like to be a future sports broadcaster.

On the field, UCF likes the 5-foot-9 speedster and track star as a slot receiver.

"They said they liked my route running and my ability to catch the ball," Johnson said. "They said my ball skills were very good."

Johnson won't be the first in his family to attend UCF as his father and oldest sister also were Knights. On the current team, Johnson says he knows Dredrick Snelson.

Johnson is UCF's fourth commit for 2019 joining quarterback Charlie Dean, wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe and linebacker Tatum Bethune.





