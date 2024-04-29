Miami quarterback transfer Jacurri Brown has committed to UCF following his weekend visit to Orlando.

The No. 5 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, the Valdosta, Ga., native made three starts in two seasons for the Hurricanes. His most extensive action came during his 2022 true freshman season in which he appeared in eight games and started two with a final stat line of 27-for-45 passing for 230 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 223 yards, which was third-best on the team.

Brown maintained his redshirt in 2023, though did start the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers completing 20-of-31 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Some thought Brown could contend for Miami's starting QB job in 2024, though that became less likely when the 'Canes secured a mid-January commitment from Washington State transfer Cam Ward who had initially declared for the NFL Draft.

For UCF, Brown represents a big 2023 insurance policy as well as a promising young player who could eventually contend to be starter (he has three years of eligibility remaining). With backup Timmy McClain hitting the transfer portal, UCF's quarterback room was down to starter KJ Jefferson and a trio of freshmen: Dylan Rizk, Riley Trujillo and EJ Colson. Rizk redshirted last season and spent the spring splitting No. 2 reps with McClain. Trujillo joined the team in January and Colson is set to enroll this summer.







