Mike Lofton: 'I've found my home at UCF'
It was a family feel that ultimately led Mike Lofton to UCF.
Prior to attending this past weekend's Lineman Camp, the Clearwater Calvary Christian offensive lineman was already excited about his offer. But it was his time around the coaches, particularly offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, that made Lofton realize there was no point in holding out any longer.
"Going into the camp, I was 50/50 on committing," Lofton said. "I still was planning to visit Troy and FIU. I just love how they ran the camp. It was very uptempo, just like their offense. You'll get a lot of reps. At the camp, I really wanted to work with Elarbee to see how I liked him as a coach. I clicked automatically with him. I really like him as a coach and a person. He's all about family - he always has the guys over for dinner. He's my guy.
"I also like that it's not too far from home. If I wanted to, I could easily get back home for a weekend. I just really like the coaching staff as a group. Talking to some of the players, they have a lot of fun but when it's time to get serious they crank it up. Also, the academic portion. They have a lot of different degrees I could pursue.
"After the camp, I got back with my mom and dad and I said, 'This might be the time to commit.' I showered up because we had a photo shoot planned. Right before that, I told Elarbee. Everybody was really excited. Coach Elarbee wanted to make sure that I wasn't going anywhere else. Coach (Shane) Burnham was really excited too. I just felt so comfortable there, I could be myself. It really is family first over at UCF."
His parents were totally supportive.
"My mom said that if I hadn't made the decision to commit that day, they were already planning on talking me into it," Lofton said. "My mom has liked UCF since my freshman year. We took a visit and I remember her saying that if I could go to UCF that would be awesome. My dad showed her a picture of me from that freshman year, when I attended the UCF camp, and she broke down. That meant something. I've found my home at UCF. It's a great coaching staff and I'm going to have great people behind me."
You can say I had a great day yesterday❕❕ pic.twitter.com/KucXJN79NH— 🦍 (@ykmike_) June 16, 2019
This was actually Lofton's third time on campus. In addition to the camp he attended as a freshman, he also visited for last season's big home game against Cincinnati.
"I had a great time at that game," Lofton reflected. "When I took my first visit there, they said they call it the 'Bounce House,' but me and my mom didn't know what that meant. We figured it out pretty quickly. The place actually bounces."
UCF sees Lofton as a future guard, but Elarbee also mentioned the possibility of learning the center position as well.
"(Elarbee) told me they like me a lot because I bring physicality to the game that most linemen don't really bring," Lofton said. "I play the game fast and physical. They already liked me a lot and they said I sealed the deal with how I performed at the camp. I tried to do my best. I've still got some things to learn, mostly on the pass blocking side of things, but I know I can make big progress with Coach Elarbee."
Academically, Lofton is thinking about a future major in business or health sciences.
He's also excited to start getting to know his fellow UCF commits.
"I was texting with Jordan Davis earlier," Lofton said. "And Coach (Jeff) Lebby was on the phone with Mike Wright as I was taking my photo shoot. Mike was hyped. We've got some good things cooking at UCF."
Respect my decision‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/upviDoMzqW— 🦍 (@ykmike_) June 15, 2019