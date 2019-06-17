It was a family feel that ultimately led Mike Lofton to UCF.

Prior to attending this past weekend's Lineman Camp, the Clearwater Calvary Christian offensive lineman was already excited about his offer. But it was his time around the coaches, particularly offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, that made Lofton realize there was no point in holding out any longer.

"Going into the camp, I was 50/50 on committing," Lofton said. "I still was planning to visit Troy and FIU. I just love how they ran the camp. It was very uptempo, just like their offense. You'll get a lot of reps. At the camp, I really wanted to work with Elarbee to see how I liked him as a coach. I clicked automatically with him. I really like him as a coach and a person. He's all about family - he always has the guys over for dinner. He's my guy.

"I also like that it's not too far from home. If I wanted to, I could easily get back home for a weekend. I just really like the coaching staff as a group. Talking to some of the players, they have a lot of fun but when it's time to get serious they crank it up. Also, the academic portion. They have a lot of different degrees I could pursue.

"After the camp, I got back with my mom and dad and I said, 'This might be the time to commit.' I showered up because we had a photo shoot planned. Right before that, I told Elarbee. Everybody was really excited. Coach Elarbee wanted to make sure that I wasn't going anywhere else. Coach (Shane) Burnham was really excited too. I just felt so comfortable there, I could be myself. It really is family first over at UCF."

His parents were totally supportive.

"My mom said that if I hadn't made the decision to commit that day, they were already planning on talking me into it," Lofton said. "My mom has liked UCF since my freshman year. We took a visit and I remember her saying that if I could go to UCF that would be awesome. My dad showed her a picture of me from that freshman year, when I attended the UCF camp, and she broke down. That meant something. I've found my home at UCF. It's a great coaching staff and I'm going to have great people behind me."