Mikey Keene 'super excited' to lead UCF against Florida in Gasparilla Bowl

A lot has happened in the past year for Mikey Keene.

A year ago, the quarterback from Chandler, Ariz., signed his National Letter of Intent to play for UCF, a school he never visited during the recruiting process. Since January he's dealt with a coaching change, impressed Gus Malzahn and the new staff to earn backup status heading into the season and then took over as a full-time starter following Dillon Gabriel's injury. He was "thrown into the fire" as Malzahn put it, but helped the team achieve a solid 8-4 record despite a multitude of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Now he gets a chance to lead the offense in a highly-anticipated bowl game against Florida.

Here's everything the true freshman had to say during his Gasparilla Bowl press conference on Monday.

How excited are you for this opportunity to play the Florida Gators?

"We've been talking about it since the bowl game was announced, how huge of an opportunity this was for not only this team but for the program in general. I'm super excited. The whole team is excited. Everyone around us is excited. Our fans are excited. It's got a big-game atmosphere that we don't get to have against a true quality opponent in Florida. And being an in-state game as well, it's huge for bragging rights like Tatum (Bethune) said. Everyone is super excited for this opportunity."

What's your biggest concern about their defense?

"They move very well. Obviously playing in the SEC, the guys they get in recruiting, they just move really fast. Their front four is very dangerous. They've got some dudes out there. Honestly, it's what we have to do. It's just executing our game plan and being able to make plays happen. That goes into it every single week."

G.J. Kinne is going to leave to take a head coaching job? What has he meant to you?

"I've had a great relationship with Coach Kinne since I was in high school. He recruited me when he was at Hawaii. When he got the job here I was super excited to be able to work with him. Obviously taking the reins this year I got to work with him even more. He's just a great coach. I'm super excited for him. Super happy for him. That's a great opportunity for him to be able to take a head coaching job. I'm super happy for him and super blessed he was able to coach me this year."

Dillon Gabriel went to the transfer portal and is going to UCLA. What's your reaction to that and what was your relationship with Dillon?

"Dillon is basically like one of my brothers. I look up to him as one of my best friends and one of my older brothers from the advice he can give me and the experiences he's had that are similar to mine. I talk with Dillon frequently still. I'm super excited for him. Super happy for him for that opportunity going to UCLA. That's great for him. Super happy for his family as well. I know it's going to be a lot shorter flight from Hawaii for them. Dillon is my brother and one of my best friends. That's my relationship with Dillon."

Did Dillon give you a message?

"Nothing really. Just same things he told me in the offseason. Just be ready for this opportunity and put myself in position if something were to ever happen to him I could come in and fill in the job and do what's needed to be done. Along the lines of that."

What has been the focus of you, Gus and GJ in practice?

"Honestly, cleaning up what we needed to clean up from this whole season. Executing on third downs is a big key to what we need to be able to do to put up points on offense. Also help our defense out as well. Just executing on third downs is a critical part of our game that we need to get better at. Limiting turnovers always in every single game. That's what we try to do. Just taking care of the ball. Making things happen. Execute the game plan."

What's it like having Isaiah Bowser back and healthy?

"It just changes our offense completely. He's a game changer. It helps out with our other running backs as well. Johnny Richardson and Mark-Antony. Takes off the load. He's great in pass protection as well. He's a load, a three-down back. He's just a great player."