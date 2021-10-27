More visits coming for 17-offer 2023 Florida OT Roderick Kearney
There are very few high school offensive linemen who play like a man on fire the way Roderick Kearney does. The Orange Park High School product is a fearsome opponent in the 6A Florida trenches, es...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news