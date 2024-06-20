Newberry (Fla.) defensive lineman Mykah Newton was already very familiar with UCF having made multiple visits over the past year, but he was able to experience a different view while on his recent official visit.

"What stood out is I saw more of the area, just feeling it out," Newton said. "I got to know more from a player perspective, talking to coaches more and how I would fit in with their schemes."

His player host was Keshaun Hudson. He also spent time with Marcus Downs and John Walker.

"We all chilled together and had a good time," Newton said.