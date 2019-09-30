UCF expects to get every team's best shot in their quest for an American Athletic Conference Championship three-peat.

That's especially true on Friday when they head to Cincinnati, a team with division aspirations of their own. UCF won last year's game in Orlando, 38-13.

"I expect them to come out fired up to get a shot at us again," linebacker Nate Evans said. "We have a bullseye. We're a target. We've had that since week one. I expect the stadium to be packed. I expect a loud environment. Us as a team, we need to stay focused on what we do and how we play. Go out and execute and just have fun."

The Bearcats are 3-1 this season, the only blemish being a 42-0 loss to Ohio State. They've reeled off wins vs. UCLA (24-14), Miami University (35-13) and Marshall (52-14).

"I expect them to use their tight end (Josiah Deguara) in their game plan," Evans said. "He's a veteran guy. They have veteran running backs, 3 (Michael Warren) and 5 (Tavion Thomas). Good quarterback (Desmond Ridder). Big offensive line. They run the ball which opens up their passing game. If we knock that out, we should be good."





