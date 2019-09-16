Nate Evans knows UCF gets an opponent's best shot each and every week.

The senior linebacker likens it to a "revenge tour," knowing a team like Pittsburgh, UCF's opponent this Saturday, would love nothing more to be the first team since 2016 to beat them during the regular season, especially since the Panthers were the recipient of a 45-14 drubbing in Orlando last year.

"Come game day, we know we have a big challenge waiting for us," Evans said. "In previous years, Pitt has knocked off a top ranked opponent. This year is revenge tour on UCF so we can't take those guys lightly. First play, we've just got to come out playing physical and fast."

Evans is right. Though teetering around .500 for the past three seasons, Pittsburgh has some notable wins. In 2016, the Panthers were the only team to beat Clemson, which went on to win the College Football Playoff. Despite ending the 2017 season with a losing record, Pitt still managed to knock off Miami, ranked No. 2 at the time of the meeting. And in 2018, Pitt went on the road and beat No. 23 Virginia.

In the days since UCF's rout of Stanford, there's been louder national discussion regarding the inherent lack of respect considering the Knights are ranked only No. 15 in the AP Poll, despite compiling a 28-1 record over the last three seasons.

Evans shared his perspective on the situation.

"I've never heard anybody in the locker mad about the rankings or mad about who's in front of us," Evans said. "We just like to play. We like to run. We like to hit. Simple as that. When it comes to game day, that's all we do. We play ball. We don't worry about statistics or what the outside guys are talking about. We know what we've got in this locker room on both sides of the ball. It's powerful. As long as we're winning, what can they say? If you're winning, you're winning. I try not to focus on that. I really don't care to be honest."



