UCF is making a move on the nation's top junior college running back.

Waymond Jordan, a Pensacola native attending Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, leads the NJCAA with 1,332 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was officially offered by UCF running backs coach Kam Martin on Monday.

Jordan tells UCFSports.com he's made arrangements to visit next week for the Knights' final home game on Black Friday against Utah. He had previously been scheduled to visit Virginia Tech that weekend.