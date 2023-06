Nehemiah Chandler always loves his time at UCF. The Wakulla (Fla.) cornerback was among the contingent of players in Orlando this past weekend for an official visit.

"It was a great experience," Chandler said. "I really like the staff. They got to know me and my family. I was hanging with UCF athletes, like my host BJ (Brandon Adams). It was so much fun. The hospitality was great."

Adams will enter his third year at UCF this fall.

"He was giving me advice, just filling me in about UCF if I do go there," Chandler said.

One of the highlights was Sunday breakfast at Gus Malzahn's house.