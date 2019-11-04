"Adjustments," Clarke said. "Coach Randy Shannon is up in the box so he sees things we can't see. When halftime comes, he sees something different we can play and we just run with it. We trust our coaches to put us in the best position to make plays... (Against Houston it was) not so much zone, everybody man up and just take care of your guy."

For the second consecutive week, UCF's defense was lights out in the second half. They gave up just 19 total yards at Temple and limited Houston to 62 yards. What's been the difference?

"It felt good to get the interception," Clarke said. "While we're on defense, we're trying to get a stop. I've got faith in our defense to get off the field. We're always saying three and out, let's get the offense back on the field. The quarterback threw the ball. I was waiting for a certain play and I made a play on it."

The Cougars, which had early success moving the ball, had a 17-14 lead early in the second quarter and were on the verge of scoring again. From the 10-yard line, UH quarterback Clayton Tune lobbed a pass towards the end zone and Clarke made a leaping grab to pull it down.

With Houston holding a 23-21 lead at halftime, Clarke said Shannon calmly explained what they needed to change up in the second half.

"It's crazy. Coach Shannon comes in and says, 'Alright, this is all we've got to do.' He'll literally talk for like 30 seconds and then split us up with our own position groups. It'll be short and brief. It won't even be like a major tweak to the defense. Something minor. We believe what the coaches are telling us."

Clarke, who is from Miami, has always been a big fan of Randy Shannon.

"He's been at Miami and that was somebody I watched growing up and wanted to play for him," Clarke said. "I always respect everything he tells me. He gives me good pointers. Anything he tells me, I'll just run with it and not question or doubt it."

Going forward, Clarke says the emphasis is to play a solid game for all four quarters.

"When we're coming out, we need to be fast," Clarke said. "Second half, we know we can make adjustments but first half we need to come out faster and hit people in the mouth."

Tulsa's record isn't great (2-7), but they've played well against some of the best teams in the American. They went on the road and took SMU to overtime. At Cincinnati, Tulsa trailed only 17-13 before the Bearcats pulled away with a late touchdown. A week later against Memphis, Tulsa was lined up at the end for a potential game winning 29-yard field goal, but missed.

What does Clarke see from Tulsa's offense?

"They spread their receiver out like our offense, so it's kind of similar," he said. "I know they're gonna try to throw the ball. They're going to test us in the secondary. As long as we play our keys, play our defense right, stay focused with our technique, we'll be fine."





