A weekend visit to UCF is giving New Mexico offensive line transfer Cade Briggs a lot to think about.

The California native and 2019 graduate of Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High School has been a starter for all three of his seasons at UNM, including the last two as the Lobos' No. 1 left tackle. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week and immediately starting drawing national interest.

"It's definitely been a lot crazier than I would have thought," Briggs said. "Putting your name in the portal can be a scary thing. You're hoping somebody reaches out eventually. That first day I had five or six offers. It made me take a deep breath and settle myself that I do have options. It's been crazy."

UCF was one of the first schools to reach out.

"I grew up with Trevion Shadrick-Harris, who plays safety at UCF," Briggs said. "We grew up in California together. So when (UCF offensive line) Coach (Herb) Hand contacted me and wanted to get me out there on a visit, I jumped on it.

"I knew it would be a good trip. Obviously Orlando is a nice area. I grew up on the west coast and my parents are actually looking to move to the Southeast so I'm looking at a few schools in that area. The weather was crazy. When we left Albuquerque it was 30 degrees and we're all bundled up. When we landed it was 80 degrees and sunny outside. The campus was super nice and so were the facilities. Honestly, there was so much I liked."

UCF is looking for some experienced offensive linemen that would be ready to contribute next season and Briggs fits the bill. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and a redshirt year should he need it.